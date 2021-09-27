McLaren Racing – That was the weekend that was

In a sport as unpredictable and unforgiving as Formula 1, it is impossible to say that Lando Norris shall win a big prize. There are no guarantees in this game. But when that victory comes, one thing is certain: it will taste much sweeter after the heartbreak of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix.

Despite all the pain of Sunday we leave Sochi with our heads held high: our first pole position in nine years Landos first in Formula 1; fastest lap; and a few top-10 finishes, despite a cruel twist of fate, to shed some light between ourselves and rivals Ferrari in the Constructors Championship. Here’s the best of social media from a bittersweet weekend for the team

It started with table tennis and big cojones. do not ask!

Besides being beaten 5-0 in table tennis, Lando has taught me so much this year, especially in fast corners. Impressive. He has some big cojones. Something I don’t have. #DR3

Then there was the track walk

but we think some of you may have figured out what was really going on:

The free practice on Saturday was canceled due to bad weather.

Much to the disappointment of the fans

At least it gave @craftedbyfae a chance to get their nails done.

And they brought us luck because Lando . in qualifying

When the track dried, both he and Daniel rolled the dice and switched to slicks and, crucially, early enough to complete two flying laps to warm up the tires to maximize performance.

However, it wasn’t just the tires. Lando and Daniel had to complete their respective laps in difficult conditions and ventured into the unknown where the margins for error were even narrower. Just half a wheel of the dry line could have washed away any aspirations of a strong starting position.

Some kids play soccer in the park, others build a fortress in their living room, Lando drove a kart on a tennis court covered with water and dish soap

First pole position. Feels incredible. Dreamed of this since I was a little kid. I am a happy man https://t.co/kaB2Of63CM

Our first pole since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix and P5 for Daniel went well in the garage for obvious reasons. We were maybe a little excited

Together with many of you at home

It even inspired some of you to get creative. @Meggie0205 flipped this masterpiece around in about the same time it took Lando to complete his pole lap at the Sochi Autodrom:

Speaking of works of art

And here’s the making of:

McLaren, Ferrari, Williams. Just like the good old days

And then there were those who laughed so hard at the thought of Lando and former team-mate Carlos Sainz, aka Carlando, lining up on the front row of the grid.

Although Sainz took advantage of a tow from a fast-start Lando to pass him on the miles-long run-up to turn two, Lando never let the Ferrari driver out of his sight and re-took the lead for the first lap of pit stops. Prior to the Russian Grand Prix, Lando had only led a Grand Prix once in his career and even that was for just a single lap in Italy two weeks earlier, but you wouldn’t know it: he was calm and composed up front and, most importantly , in control even with a hard charging Lewis Hamilton closing in the final stages.

But then the heavens started to open up and turned the race on its head for the last six laps. In a cruel twist of fate, what seemed like a surefire first win for Lando painfully slipped through our fingers, as the decision to stay on slick tires longer than the chasing Hamilton came back to bite us.

Cue breaking Papaya hearts across the land.

…but there is an emoji:

But all was not lost, with Daniel fourth and Lando seventh and a point for fastest lap, we managed to extend our advantage over Ferrari in the Constructors Championship by four points. That may not seem like much, especially after a race as heartbreaking as the one in Sochi, but it could just be the difference between third and fourth at the end of the season.

@McLarenF1 @LandoNorris I am literally heartbroken for Lando, he so deserved that first place on the podium, he drove such a great race, he is definitely a fighter. Well done Daniel finishing P4 and double points for the team https://t.co/6uOaYtglpW

A one-two, two fastest laps, pole position and almost another win, all in the space of just over two weeks; Sunday hurt, but we’ve come a long way in the past few years and we’re only coming back stronger.

Absolutely gutted for Lando. But look how far we’ve come. The next time

@McLarenF1 I am so proud of this team! We’ve been fighting for wins over the past two races and have been very competitive. This is all I can ask. We had a chance to win this race and were really unlucky that this is racing. Bounce back and be ready for the next one!

@BonzoKEN



