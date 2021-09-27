Houston stadium named after Indian-Americans who planned to bring cricket to the US





India House Houston, a non-profit organization based in the US state of Texas, has dedicated its large stadium to Dr. Durga and Sushila Agrawal, who played a key role in building the arena that will serve as a venue for Indian Americans to host sports competitions. and cultural events.

India House Houston, a non-profit organization based in the US state of Texas, has dedicated its large stadium to Dr. Durga and Sushila Agrawal, who played a key role in building the arena that will serve as a venue for Indian Americans to host sports competitions. and cultural events. dr. Durga Agrawal, founder and CEO of Piping Technology and Products, is a founding member and current trustee of India House. He shared his vision to bring cricket to the US and create a center that is inclusive and promotes cultural diversity. When Agrawal unveiled a plaque, the stadium lights came on and illuminated the 5.5-acre site to thunderous applause from the public at a ceremony last week attended by more than 100 Indian Americans, adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Agrawal has played a prominent role in the construction of the stadium with his generous donation to the community. The stadium will serve as a venue for Native Americans to host sporting and cultural events. dr. Virendra Mathur, administrator of India House, spoke about Durga and their friendship that started from their days in India and their shared vision of India House. Nearly 125 people from the community attended the ceremony and enjoyed a memorable evening of live music. Colonel Vipin Kumar, Executive Director of India House, opened the ceremony with a few words about the importance of the stadium to the community and Dr. Manish Rungta, President of India House, welcomed the guests. Agrawal and his wife Sushila have been associated with India House since its inception and have made a huge contribution. He continues to serve on many boards such as University of Houston System as Board of Regents, Board of Directors of Asia Society Texas among others. Agrawal thanked India's Consul General in Houston Aseem Mahajan for the consulate's unwavering support and told PTI: "India House Houston has become a strong pillar of the community and continues their mission to unite cultures, build bridges save and serve the community by bringing resources, education, services and Indian culture to Houstonians led by Vipin Kumar, Mathur, Rungta and the services of many other community members. "This stadium is another great addition to India House and we hope the family and friends will come and watch the local cricket matches being held at India House on Saturday". India House Houston offers free COVID-19 testing, health screening, food distribution, legal aid, free yoga, language, arts, senior technology, football and cricket classes, fitness Independence Day celebrations and computer classes.

