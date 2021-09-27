A Shocking Reality Shows How Irrelevant USC Football Is Right Now





The 2021 college football season was definitely not what most USC fans expected. Sure, Clay Helton was fired. That alone was cause for celebration. But the Trojans are 2-2 after another very embarrassing loss to Oregon State, a second home defeat of the year against a team they should have handled with ease. The good news is that the Trojans MUST have a cakewalk against Colorado next Saturday, although nothing is guaranteed when the Trojans take the field. The last Pac-12 chances have been canceled for the first week of October. USC can’t feel too good about how it opened. Early Week 5 Pac-12 Football Odds From Vegas Insider – USC (-7) in Colorado

– Washington (-4) at OSU

– WSU (+7) in Cal

– Oregon (-8) at Stanford

– ASU (+3) at UCLA — SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) September 26, 2021 See anything interesting here? Yes, the state of Oregon, which just embarrassed the Trojans in the Colosseum, is a four-point UNDERDOG against Washington, the same Washington team that lost its opening game to Football Championship Subdivision member Montana. Oh, and the game is in Corvallis. This shows how little Vegas thinks about USC this year, and who can blame the bookmakers? After all, losing to Stanford AND Oregon State (both at home) is a big reason for this. The Beavers didn’t just squeak past either. They had a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Trojans scored a few times out to make it a little more respectable, though not by much. The Trojans have let everyone down. The Beavers stomped them and essentially get no credit for how disappointing the 2021 Los Angeles campaign has been. Here’s what we know: Something has to change in Southern California, and fast. That new head coach has to fit.

