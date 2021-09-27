Sports
Indiana field hockey splits games against Maryland, Ball State
Indiana field hockey played twice this weekend against No. 9 Maryland and Ball State University, losing their first game and winning their second.
Indiana opened the weekend against Maryland looking to end the two-game losing streak against the top 10 teams.
In the opening minutes of the game, sophomore striker Jemima Cookson scored the first goal for the Hoosiers from a deflection. But the momentum Indiana gained from that early goal was quickly wiped out in the next 12 minutes.
The Terps attack answered with four own goals and gave them a 4-1 lead in the first period.
The Hoosiers, who rely heavily on their defensive attack, looked out of place during Friday’s matchup.
We were a little undisciplined on the defensive side, said head coach Kayla Bashore. I don’t think we did ourselves a favor with some of the goals.
Maryland would go in for another goal before the half ended, leading to a 5-1 halftime score in Maryland’s favour.
Indiana came out of the break strong again. Junior midfielder Kennedy Reardon scored her first goal of the season to bring the team within three goals.
Bashore said she thought her team played a decent game on Friday and could generate attacking opportunities in the second half of the game. However, failing to capitalize on those attacks prevented the Hoosiers from regaining momentum.
The Terps would add three more goals in the second half to cruise to the finish. The final score was an 8-2 loss to Hoosiers, despite Maryland being beaten by four shots and earning an additional eight penalty corners.
There’s always the score of the game, and you can certainly judge yourself by the score, but I think sometimes you have to step back and look at the bigger picture, Bashore said.
Bashore reminded the team not to put too much emphasis on the loss and to remember the positives of the game for the next one.
Let’s not put all of our identity in this one game or you could just beat yourself up, Bashore said. I just try to see the good and the things to work on at the same time.
The Hoosiers could wash away that loss against Ball State on Sunday afternoon.
Despite Indiana’s early success on the offensive end, Ball State kept them out of goal for the first two games, resulting in a 0-0 halftime score.
We came out pretty flat at first, Bashore said. Thanks to (Ball State) them for coming out with an energy we had to match.
For two quarters, the Hoosiers defeated the Cardinals 9-1, but the score was tied.
In the third period, with Indiana deep in Ball State territory, sophomore midfielder Anna Gwiazdzinski scored her second goal of the season, giving Indiana a 1-0 lead.
The Hoosiers defense didn’t allow a single shot in the remaining two periods. The 1-0 win improved Hoosiers’ record to 6-4 on the season.
Indiana will get back to work when it plays Big Ten games this weekend against Penn State and Rutgers.
