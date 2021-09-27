Restrictions on club sports are strangling the chartered club industry

If warning level restrictions are not relaxed soon, we will see clubs closing their doors for good, Clubs New Zealand says.

Clubs have continuously supported measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19, but current restrictions, which ban most club activities, including sports, are strangling our clubs, reducing them to nothing more than food and beverage outlets, Chief says Executive Larry Graham.

We are incredibly concerned about how quickly guidance can change and the inconsistent approach to enforcement. Our member clubs are committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment in accordance with the Order of Health, yet we hear daily reports of other venues operating with full bar service and little physical distance. It becomes increasingly difficult for clubs to enforce the restrictions when customers can take to the road and not be restricted.

When the country (excluding Auckland) went to Level 2 Alert, the guidelines provided that recreational and sporting activities such as pool, snooker, darts and bowls within clubs (with restrictions) could be resumed, as they have done under previous Alert Level 2 cases Since then, the directive has been revised several times, with clubs being told sports was banned, then allowed again, and then all again within a day. The reason these activities are prohibited within a club is the food and drink rules that require customers to be seated at a table at all times.

The loss of club activities such as pool, snooker, darts and bowls has severely curtailed club activities with many of our member clubs reporting a reduction in trade of 80% or more at alert level 2. Clubs in the Auckland area have advised Clubs New Zealand that they better stay closed at alarm level 3 and then try to operate with such reduced capacity at alarm level 2.

Clubs New Zealand believes that the loss of these activities combined with the frequent changes in guidance has led to an increase in abuse towards club staff and volunteers. We receive daily reports of abuse against club employees, which is a serious health and safety issue on top of covid concerns. The average New Zealander is not familiar with the Public Health Order or various interpretations of covid guidelines, and therefore does not understand that their sporting and recreational activities (which are crucial to their sense of health and well-being) are not allowed because their club is licensed under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

Clubs tell us that members are not coming back under this Alert Level 2 instance because their sports and recreational activities are not available.

Chartered Clubs do not operate for the primary purpose of selling and supplying alcohol, but rather to run, operate and maintain a club for its members. The current restrictions of Alert Level 2 and in particular the requirements placed on food and beverage companies reduce a club to a food and beverage service and fail to recognize the primary purpose of the club simply because it has a club license.

Recreational and sporting activities are a fundamental part of club life and should not be confused with pub games. Recreational and sporting activities within clubs are home to New Zealand amateur sports with codes such as 8-ball, darts, billiards and snooker, indoor and outdoor bowling, table tennis, golf, fishing and more. These activities are member-based activities (ie they are not open to the public) and form the basis for more than 50 regional and national sports tournaments per year. Recreational and sporting activities play an important role in preventing social isolation among our members and are critical in preventing the negative effects of Covid-19 on the mental health and well-being of our members.

Clubs New Zealand understands that initially greater caution was required in response to delta, but we are now urging the government to relax restrictions and allow recreational and sporting activities under alert level 2 settings such as they have done under previous alert level 2 cases. To date, Clubs New Zealand has not received a response from the Covid Response Minister.

Clubs New Zealand strongly believes that allowing recreational and sporting activities to resume within a club environment will not increase the risk of covid transmission, but will instead reduce the negative effects of covid on the mental health and wellbeing of club staff, volunteers and members.

© Scoop Media

