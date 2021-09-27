Australian cricket, the Ashes, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Lloyd Pope, highlights





Hilton Cartwright is the last to make his Ashes pitch. In a positive sign to Justin Langers’ hopes of holding onto the Ashes for the first time since 2003, his fringe hitters don’t just knock on the door, they knock him down. First it was Shaun Marsh to go along with the splendor of Cameron Greens, then Travis Head and now Cartwright. While Green is almost certain to hit number 6 against England given his bowling workload, another mid-range position is wide open. David Warner’s opening partner is far from done either, with Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris leading the list, while Joe Burns and Marsh haven’t given up hope either. Watch live coverage of the 21/22 Marsh One-Day Cup Live and Free on Kayo Freebies. No credit card. No Brainer. Become a member now < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> S Marsh & C Green dominate in first game | 01:25 It means early season runs are necessary to get the attention of Langer and George Bailey. Two days after hitting Sam Kerber on the street, during a dashing 69, Cartwright picked up where he left off. After coming to the crease at 3-89 on the Greens’ second ball lbw, Cartwright posted his sixth first-class century and the first in nearly four years. Cartwright, 29, played two tests for Australia in 2017. Since then, the batting all-rounder, who is blessed with solid technique and hits a long ball, has failed to turn starts into big scores. Cartwright was the lone batter to score more than 40, with Sam Whiteman falling for 40 and headman Shaun Marsh in the first innings for 38. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Hilton Cartwright scores his first Shield Century in four years for WA. Getty Images Source: Getty Images Marsh failed to take advantage of a full toss from Lloyd Pope and hit the leg spinner straight to the center of the wicket. The southpaw was one of Pope’s two victims, who also stumped Josh Philippe for 25. Green fell for the second ball, when he misjudged a ball that cut back from David Grant and got stuck in front. Pope finished with six wickets to the match on a road where five men have scored for centuries. The draw was the 11th consecutive Shield game that the Redbacks have failed to win in red ball cricket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/sheffield-shield-2021-australian-cricket-the-ashes-hilton-cartwright-cameron-green-lloyd-pope-highlights/news-story/de56b405d15de751995240a5ade94434 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

