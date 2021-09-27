Falcon Oval to house new hybrid cricket pitch technology | Mandurah Mail





After 20 years of planning, work has begun on the first hybrid cricket ground in WA at the Falcon Oval, thanks to the South Mandurah Cricket Club. President Gerard Leddin said this has been an ultimate goal for the club over the years. “This is a long-term dream of the South Mandurah Cricket Club to build a pitch at Falcon and take their A Grade and Under 17 teams home,” Leddin said. “The club has worked hard for years to make this dream come true. “This new cricket pitch technology will change cricket in the community and we are delighted to be the first club in the state to introduce this technology – there is great excitement in the Falcon area surrounding this project.” Leddin said failing to play A Grade on their home turf hurt the club’s financial strength, and as they tried to secure a grass pitch, the $80,000 fee was beyond their means. “Three years ago, the club found new technology at the International Cricket Center in Dubai,” said Leddin. Support for this project has continued to increase over the past two years. Gerard Leddin “This new technology was dubbed a H3 hybrid pitch – the Australian men’s cricket team used this pitch in 2017 to prepare for their tour of India that year and gave positive feedback.” South Mandurah began researching with Cricket Australia and decided they would be the first club in the state and only the second in Australia to buy the pitch. “The pitch uses a special fiber to replace the grass normally used in a standard synthetic turf pitch. “Special fibers hold the clay together, just like grass — and because there’s no grass on the hybrid pitch, it requires 80 percent less water and is easier to prepare.” Mr Leddin added that this pitch was significantly cheaper. “The other benefit is the cost of installation. This hybrid cost the club $30,000 to install.” After two years of fundraising, Mr Leddin said excitement has spread across the WA cricket community. “The level of support for this project has continued to grow over the past two years,” said Mr Leddin. Key backers to the field include Lisa Munday, David Templeman, Bendigo Bank, City of Mandurah and the Peel Cricket Association. The pitch launch day will take place on Sunday 17 October and will include a number of free events throughout the day, starting with an A-class cricket match followed by a women’s cricket match.

