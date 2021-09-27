Langtree Charter High School Soccer Team Wins First Game | Local news





It took a lot of persuasion to get the administration on board, Harris said. But because of the interest in the flag football game, and the interest in the club, they thought there might be something going on here. Mr (Shane) Lis (Captain) and Mr (Andrew) Smith (Sports Director) have been very supportive of the team. The plan, as it stands now, is for this group of players to continue playing at the high school level and wait until they go to high school before organizing a soccer team at that level. But until then, Harris and his coaching staff will be busy teaching the basics of football to the handful of kids who had never set up pads before August. It's hard and you have to be patient, Harris said. I'm used to coaching kids who've played before, so this is almost like starting over. They took small steps, but they worked very, very hard. Harris hopes that as these children continue to grow as soccer players, the school will be able to raise the necessary donors and sponsors to make the high school soccer team a reality. He knows from experience how important it can be to keep the core group of these players together during high school to build the program he envisions at Langtree Charter. We have a good plan and we already have more kids planning to come in next year, he said. We don't just want a team, we want a program that comes up through high school and runs through high school. I want consistency and team chemistry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mooresvilletribune.com/news/local/langtree-charter-middle-school-football-team-wins-first-game/article_033e4688-1cb3-11ec-8e71-b3adfa9fcc89.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

