Get the full schedule and watch live streaming in India





The Indian table tennis squad will hunt for glory in the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021, which kicks off on Tuesday, September 28 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar. The biennial competition begins with the men’s and women’s team events. The team events have two categories – the 1st division and the championship division. The six best teams of the 2019 edition will be classified in the championship division. The other teams are drawn in groups of three or four in the 1st division. After a round-robin group stage, group winners will play in a knockout system, with the winners of the 1st division and runners-up being promoted to the championship division. The eight teams in the championship division then play in a knockout form, starting with the quarter-finals. The Indian men’s team – which finished fifth in 2019 – will play in the championship division while the women’s team – which finished ninth in 2019 – will start in the 1st division. The singles and doubles are played in knockout form. Veteran Sharat Kamali and Tokyo Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will lead the men’s charge while Sutirtha Mukherjee is the oldest female player. Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Manika Batra was omitted from the Indian squad. Sharath Kamal is fifth seeded and G Sathiyan is sixth seeded in men’s singles, while they are seventh seeded as a pair in men’s doubles. the couple of Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkar are placed sixth in the men’s doubles and Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamath are placed sixth in the mixed doubles. There are no other Indian players qualified for the event. Schedule for Indian Players at the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships tuesday 28 september: 1st division – men’s team and women’s team wednesday september 29: 1st division and championship division – men’s team and women’s team Thursday 30 September: championship division – men’s team and women’s team; mixed doubles friday 1 october: championship division – men’s team; women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s doubles Saturday 2 October: men’s and women’s singles; men’s and women’s doubles; mixed doubles sunday 3 october: men’s and women’s singles; men’s and women’s doubles Monday October 4: ladies singles; men’s doubles; mixed doubles tuesday 5 october: men’s singles; ladies double Where can you watch the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships live in India? Live streaming of the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships will be available on the official website of the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) YouTube channel and facebook page. There will be no live broadcast in India.

