Beavers return home to face Washington

GAME 5: OREGON STATE VS. WASHINGTON

October 2, 2021 Corvallis, Oregon Reser Stadium 6:00 PM PT Pac-12 Network

Series history

Series Record: YOUR leads, 67-34-4

Last meeting: 2020 (L, 21-27)

First meeting: 1897 (W, 16-0)

Streak: Lost 9

Last 10: 1-9

In Corvallis: YOUR leads, 21-10

In Seattle: UW leads, 38-19-2

Neutral Site: UW Leads, 7-5-2

TV / Radio / Internet

Television: Pac-12 Network

Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

Radio: Beaver Sports Network, Varsity Network (Oregon State)

Play-by-Play: Mike Parker

Analyst: Jim Wilson

Sideline: Ron Callan

Pre-Game: Steve Preece

SiriusXM radio: 156 (Sirius), 198 (XM)

SiriusXM App/Internet: 960

Live Stats: OSUBeavers.com

channel finder

Xfinity Comcast: 421/720 HD (Pac-12 Net), 420 (Pac-12 Oregon)

Dish Mesh: 406

Charter spectrum: 332/452

Game Notes

Oregon State returns to Reser Stadium on Saturday night to host Washington. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.

– The game will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Lincoln Kennedy (analyst) will call the action.

– The match marks the 106th all-time meeting between the teams and the 32nd in Corvallis. UW has the all-time edge, 67-34-4, and is 21-10 in games played at Corvallis.

– The game will be broadcast live on the Beaver Sports Radio Network. For a list of affiliated companies, see page two of these notes.

– Every game this season will be heard live on the Varsity Network, a free application available via smartphones and tablets. After downloading the application, search for Oregon State.

Oregon State Notables

Oregon State records a 45-27 win over USC, the Beavers’ first Los Angeles since 1960. The win also marked Oregon State’s first win since 2013 against Utah.

– The Beavers’ total attack (473.3 ypg) leads the Pac-12. His hasty offense is also #1 in the conference, averaging 225.75 yards per game. OSU is ranked 17th nationally.

– OSU’s hasty defense, meanwhile, allows 89.25 yards per game, second only to UCLA (63.75 ypg) in the Pac-12.

Last meeting

– Jermar Jefferson ran for 133 yards and a touchdown while BJ Baylor scored from 3 yards, but Washington held on to a 27-21 win at Husky Stadium in 2020. The Huskies took a 24-21 lead at halftime, scoring just three points while holding OSU scoreless in the second half.

– The OSU defense limited Washington to 167 yards passing. Avery Roberts had 15 tackles to speed up the Beavers.

against Washington

– Oregon State and Washington have met every season since 1991.

– The Huskies have won nine in a row. Prior to that stretch, however, the Beavers had won seven of the eight, including a six-game run from 2004-09.

– Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith was the offensive coordinator in Washington from 2014-17.

Smith is Oregon State’s single-game record holder for passing yards against the Huskies with 469 in 1998.

– Head football strength and conditioning trainer Mike McDonald served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in Washington from 2014-17.

– Defensive back Jaydon Grant has two career touchdowns against the Huskies. He scored on an interception in 2019 and a blocked punt return in 2020.

– Omar Speights had 18 tackles against the Huskies in the 2019 matchup at Reser Stadium. That equals the 10th best defensive performance in a single game in OSU history, and three shy of Osia Lewis’ 21 tackles against the Huskies in 1985.

– Speights’18 tackles are the second most by a Beaver in Reser (formerly Parker) Stadium. James Murphy’s 19 in 1982 against Oregon mark the most.

News, notes and more

– Twitter.com/BeaverFootball is still the program’s main Twitter handle, but the Twitter.com/BeaverFBNews account was created before the 2019 season.

– Follow @BeaverFBNews for news, pre-game and in-game comments and more. The handle will post in-game news and score information as it happens.

More on the USC victory

Oregon State’s 45 points against the Trojans marked OSU’s most ever vs. USC, surpassing the team’s 38 in 1914 – the teams’ first meeting.

– The Beavers’ 322 rushing yards are the fourth-largest by a USC opponent since 1996. And the second-most in a game held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Those 322 rushing yards mark OSU’s most against a conference opponent since they finished 474 against California on October 8, 2016.

– The Beavers’ offense didn’t allow USC to tackle for a loss. That is the first time since 1993 against Pacific that OSU has not allowed at least one tackle for loss.

– The Beavers last held a bagless opponent in the 2020 Finals against Arizona State.

– OSU’s three interceptions are the Beavers’ most since they finished with three in Washington state on November 23, 2019.

– The Beavers scored on five consecutive drives in the win. Oregon State last did so on November 2, 2019 in Arizona.

Receive votes

Oregon State enters the matchup with Washington, receiving four votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and seven in the AFCA Coaches Ranking.

– The Beavers get votes in both rankings for the first time since the fifth week of the 2014 season.

Speaking of TFLs and bags

– The Beavers have allowed just eight tackles for loss this season, leading the nation. OSU has allowed only 38 TFL yards, which is second after Michigan’s five.

– Oregon State, meanwhile, has allowed just three sacks in the first four games, taking first place in the Pac-12 and tying for seventh place nationally.

Coletto’s big night

– Jack Coletto rushed for two touchdowns on three carries as he grabbed a fourth quarter pass against USC.

– He is the first FBS player since 2004 – and fifth since 1996 – to have two hasty touchdowns and an interception in the same game. The last FBS player to do so was Diamond Ferri of Syracuse on November 27, 2004.

– Colletto has been named – for the second time this season – to the weekly honors list of the Paul Hornung Award.