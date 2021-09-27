Junior Cricket registrations are open | The young witness





Registrations are open for local juniors who want to play cricket in the upcoming 2021/2022 season. At this stage, enrollments will open for the Under 11s, Under 13s, and Under 16s age groups with the Master Blasters and Junior Blasters programs on the air. “While we plan to start the season as soon as possible, we are still being ruled by COVID restrictions, but things look promising for an imminent start to the cricket season,” said Young Junior Cricket. Cricket NSW posted an update on a return to cricket on September 24, stating that Cricket NSW is proactively participating in ongoing discussions with NSW Sports Secretary Natalie Ward MP and other government departments about when and how community sport can return as part of the reopening . “Based on current projections, the state is likely to reopen under restrictions as early as October 11,” the NSW Cricket statement reads. “While the NSW government has not confirmed dates or details for the return of community sports, Cricket NSW is advising all cricket to prepare for a return to training from Monday 11 October and play from 16 October.” According to Young Junior Cricket, the Master Blasters and Junior Blasters programs are on the air as the club is looking for a coordinator to lead it. “At this stage we are not accepting registrations for the Junior Blasters and Master Blasters program as we have not yet found a coordinator for this program,” the young club said. “If you are interested in this position or would like more information, please email [email protected] or PM the Facebook page.” Active children’s vouchers are accepted. To register for the upcoming season, go to: “Don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any other questions about the upcoming season,” said the Junior Club. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone playing cricket again.” Our journalists work hard to provide local, current news to the community. Here’s how to access our trusted content:

