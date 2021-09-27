Sports
Breaking storylines surrounding FSU football’s bleak start
Florida State has what it takes for a team that can find success, but isn’t
Florida State 2021 football team can run and defend the ball. They can hit explosive games and are the 13th best team in the country in explosive game difference, meaning they have a lot more big plays than they give up. If I told you that a team had those four things and asked you to guess whether that team was good or bad, you’d probably say good.
The problems lie in down-to-down efficiency and situational football. They are terrible at both of them. There are also effort issues, especially in the defense field. Two quarters against our lady and for two quarters against Louisville, this team looked like it was at least average, let alone having a solid foundation to build on. Unfortunately, the Seminoles have looked utterly inept in all other areas of football this season.
FSU is still one of only two Power 5 teams to be 0-4 winless this season (Arizona being the other). But FSU is 73rd in Bill Connellys SP+ Ranking, for ten other Power 5 teams (Vanderbilt, Kansas, Arizona, Illinois, South Carolina, Washington State, Stanford, Northwest, Duke). Those ten other teams have a combined 13 wins. FSU has lost three games by a combined 14 points. They are 0-3 in single score games, which are essentially coin flips over time.
FSU does some fundamental things well. They’ve been a bit unlucky. They may look competent but are unable to keep it up quarter to quarter or week to week. And so it’s stuck in a limbo where it’s too good to go this season without a win, but somehow keeps finding ways to lose.
Jon Marchant
There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to playcalling
I think the statement of play-calling and football should lead more is a false one. Rewatching the game will leave you with a worn out OL, insufficient blocking of your TE room, and teams just daring you to throw.
Criticizing play-calling is a fool’s errand. Play in and play out, you don’t know what you’re trying to achieve unless you have the all-22 movie. You also don’t have the checks available for every game.
Smoke and mirrors was the name of the game this week running the ball. If I had to be critical of the attacking staff it would be on three counts: 1) you took too long to get to the smoke and mirrors with your run game, 2) you don’t use staff correctly with your run game, and 3) you are not using your passing game enough as an extension of your run game. We saw that FSU got more RPO looks in the second half, but these backs are too talented and should be used to emphasize linebackers more. There is a need for this attack to create space for running and you start that by making the defense respect something else.
With a need for offensive identity is the run game something you can rely on? I would say no at this stage. Your effectiveness is based on Milton’s pass action. Perhaps that would be different with a healthy and committed game of Travis. However, Travis shows an inability to be available from game to game and from series to series.
With the attack constructed as is, the best way to build your attack is on Milton’s arm. You must use a quick pass game, with shots mixed in, and RPO series to complete the game. A big part of this equation is also the availability of OL. To date, you have played one game with the available offensive starting line. That’s going to make it tough for any offense, but especially one with a lack of playmakers.
CoachAB
Apologies for coaching because of talent doesn’t paint the whole picture
The problem is, whatever stance you take, you have evidence to legitimately support it. So the only conclusion is that everyone is at least partially right.
Is this selection talented? Not compared to peers, and even then former four- and five-stars have not developed through the years of constant turnover. Is there a talent? Yes. Is this team more talented than last year’s team? Anyway is debatable. This isn’t largely Mike Norvell’s squad of players. Only five players Norvell recruited from high school saw the field against Louisville. Most are not ready yet. Yes, there are many transfers from Norvells, but the portal is a lottery and an unfortunate necessity due to the state of the roster when he was hired.
But has this team always been well coached this season? No definitely not. The game plan against Jacksonville State seems like a big, self-inflicted mistake. They are much worse than last year on scripted discs. There are legitimate questions about the use of these personnel, both on offense and in defence. And can’t you argue that effort and discipline are coaching issues?
These staff could do better with the talent they have, and they should be held accountable for it, but the talent they have is an important factor in being 0-4.
Jon Marchant
