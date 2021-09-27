Stoops, cats preparing for Florida’s challenge









american football

9/27/2021 2:43:00 PM Tim Letcher

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops knows all about it. He’s heard it since he got to Lexington. About how Florida has dominated Kentucky in football since Stoops coached the Cats. But Stoops also knows that, since he arrived in the UK nine years ago, the gap between the two programs has all but disappeared. Stoops is 1-7 against Florida, but that number could easily be .500 or better. If a handful of plays had gone the other way over the years, the discussion of the rivalry between SEC East enemies would have been very different. Consider this: In 2019 against Florida, Kentucky had a 58-second field goal to play that would have put the Cats ahead. It missed next to right.

In 2017, the UK was trying to score a 57-yard field goal against the Gators when the final horn sounded. That effort came just short and Florida won 28-27.

In 2015 against UF, the Cats had two possessions late with a chance to win against the Gators, but came up short in a 14-9 loss.

And in 2014, Florida needed three overtime hours, and perhaps a favorable call from the crew on duty, to beat the Gainesville Cats, 36-30. While the losses are frustrating, Stoops also knows his team can take some solace in defeat. “I think our players know we can play with anyone if we play well,” Stoops said. “That’s the point where we have come as a program. But we still have to do that. We have to have a great week. We have to play well, we have to prepare well. We have to check what we can and perform at the highest level .” Stoops knows that the Big Blue Nation will be at Kroger Field on Saturday to support him and his team. “Excited to get started with a great opportunity with Florida joining us this Saturday,” said Stoops. “I’m looking forward to that challenge. Florida is always an extremely talented football team, very well coached and we will have our hands full. I’m really looking forward to having a great home atmosphere here this weekend.” Stoops knows that Florida head coach Dan Mullen and the guns he has on both sides of the ball pose a serious threat. “Dan Mullen, who calls the plays offensive, is always a great player,” Stoops said. “Very talented players, as usual, a very physical game, rushing over 300 meters per game is extremely impressive. Defensively, with Todd Grantham, he does a great job. Much respect for Todd and his defense philosophies and how they play.” “ For the record, Florida has won 16 games in a row at Lexington. Kentucky’s last home win against the Gators came in 1986. Kentucky did win in Florida in 2018, breaking a 31-game loss streak against the Gators. Now the 4-0 Wildcats welcome the 3-1 Gators, who are in the 10e national, for a 6 p.m. kick-off on Saturday night. Stoops knows the Cats have a knack for sticking with the Gators. And he also hopes that a woman’s luck will eventually turn in Kentucky’s favor in this rivalry. “Then you might need a bounce here or a bounce there,” Stoops said. “Or get a call at the end of the game.” Kentucky hopes to get one of those bounces this weekend and continue its advance in the SEC East.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2021/9/27/football-stoops-cats-preparing-for-challenge-of-florida.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos