Branford Football beats Notre Dame, 15-12; Boys cross-country run to 6-0

By Chris Piccirillo/Zip06.com • 9/27/2021 4:00 AM EST • Last updated 9/27/2021 2:27 PM

american football

Branford’s football team hosted Notre Dame-West Haven for an SCC showdown on September 24. The Hornets took a 15-12 win against the Green Knights in a nail-biter at Branford High School to improve 2-1 on the year.

Branford was 12-7 behind Notre Dame at halftime. Senior Cam Paleski scored the Hornets’ first touchdown on a 1-yard rush during the second quarter.

After a scoreless third quarter, Branford scored the go-ahead touchdown when junior quarterback Zachary Turbert found senior David McDonald for a 57-yard strike midway through the fourth. Turbert then threw the 2-point conversion to senior John Frawley to give the Hornets a 15-12 lead.

At the next drive from Notre Dame, sophomore Nathan Florio fired the Green Knights quarterback and forced a fumble that was recovered by Paleski. Notre Dame managed to get the ball back in the final minutes for one last ride. On the final round of the game, with nine seconds left from the Branford 23-yard line, the Notre Dame quarterback completed a pass and the receiver headed for the Hornets’ end zone. However, Frawley just narrowly pushed him out of the lane on the 1-yard line to dramatically secure the three-point win.

Branford’s next game is at home on Friday against non-conference opponent Bethel. October 1. The game kicks off at 7:00 PM at Branford High School.

Cross country guys

The Branford boys’ cross-country team won another quad meeting to improve its overall record in the 2021 season to 6-0. The Hornets took home wins against Lyman Hall, Notre Dame-West Haven and Hillhouse at the Supply Pond on September 21.

Branford took a total of 31 points en route to beating Notre Dame-West Haven (37), Lyman Hall (106) and Hillhouse (no team score). Senior Wes Raymond finished in first place by crossing the finish line for the Hornets in 17:40. Fellow senior Peyton Moriarty took second place with a time of 17:51. Senior Pat Zdunek finished in seventh place (18:46), junior Massimo Corrick took 10th (19:19) and sophomore Dom Zdunek finished in 11th place (19:48).

cross country girls

Branford’s cross country squad faced three teams in a home game at the Supply Pond on September 21. The Hornets took losses against Lyman Hall and Sacred Heart Academy and also won at Hillhouse to go to 1-5 on the year.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 76 points to defeat Hillhouse (91) and drop games against Sacred Heart Academy (25) and Lyman Hall (56). Freshman Peyton Gaudreau led the pack for Branford by claiming sixth place with a time of 23:18. Junior Hannah Jackson was next in line by finishing seventh at 23:44. Senior Bella Finta finished 19th (26:34), junior Taylor Tracy finished 23rd (27:45) and senior Julia Duffy finished 24th (27:52).

Volleyball for girls

Branford’s women’s volleyball team continued its winning streak by taking two more wins last week. The Hornets won a five-setter from Shelton before knocking out Wilbur Cross to improve to 5-1 this year.

Branford took a 3-2 road win over Shelton on September 20, winning the match by the final score of 25-19, 25-19, 15-25, 25-27, 15-3. Senior Marzia Johnson put in 40 digs to go with five kills and four aces for the Hornets. Junior Allie Bietz had 29 assists with 13 digs and four aces, while sophomore Jenna DeFrancesco recorded 10 digs, six aces, five kills and five blocks. Senior Lily Stockwell had 13 digs with nine kills and two aces, and junior Paige Kelly recorded 15 kills with four aces.

Then, on September 25, Branford was on his way to face Wilbur Cross for the final score of 3-1. Johnson had 28 digs and three kills, Bietz recorded 16 assists with seven digs, five aces and one block; Stockwell had 19 digs, eight aces and five kills; and sophomore Maddie Lawler had five aces.

Field hockey

Branford’s field hockey squad is at 2-2-0-1 this season after splitting a few road games last week. The Hornets shutout Hamden and then lost to Cheshire in last week’s games.

Branford headed to Hamden on September 21, beating the Green Dragons with a 5-0 score. Senior Julia McHenry scored three goals for the Hornets in the win.

Sophomore Mia d’Amuri scored the first goal of the game from juniors Lauren Kendrick and Gianna Bozzi during the second quarter to give Branford a 1-0 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, McHenry scored on an assist from junior Scout Engstrom to make it 2-0, then scored a goal from Kendrick for a 3-0 lead.

Engstrom scored an unassisted goal to give the Hornets a 4-0 lead to three quarters. McHenry completed the hat-trick by scoring her third goal of the game on an assist from Engstrom in the fourth quarter, taking Branford to a 5-0 win.

Senior goalkeeper Nina Shamas made one save and shutout. Head Coach Pete Frye also noted that the Hornets received outstanding performances from seniors Katie Laska, Nora Longway and Cat Brown; juniors Aryana Wilson and Lauren McCarthy; and sophomore Renna Sachs.

Two days later, the Hornets played a road game against Cheshire and took a 3-1 loss. Kendrick scored Branford’s only goal of the game. Shamas made three saves in the net for the Hornets, who received outstanding performances from several players, including sophomore Ellie Wieland, in the loss.

boys soccer

Branford’s boys’ soccer team lost twice last week and are now 1-3-1 on the season. The Hornets lost close games to Jonathan Law and Guilford in their recent matchups.

On September 21, the Hornets organized Law and dropped a 1-0 decision at Branford High School. Two days later, Branford played a road game against Guilford and lost 1-0 to the Grizzlies.

Swimming and diving for girls

The Branford girls’ swim and dive team went to 0-4 after losing two encounters last week.

On September 20, Branford had a game against Hand and lost to the Tigers with a final score of 67-59. Senior Erika Barone took first place in the 50 freestyle (28.51) and 100 freestyle (1:02.60) for the Hornets.

On September 24, Branford had a game against North Haven and took a loss 82-59.