Tuen Mun school is the first to resume full classes





Students must disinfect their hands when entering the school. Right: Jackson Cheung. Ho Ngai College in Tuen Mun.



carine chow Ho Ngai College in Tuen Mun resumed all-day on-campus classes for all students yesterday, becoming the first school in Hong Kong to do so since the start of the pandemic. Elementary school students are allowed to stay on campus for lunch, while high school students who bring takeout food to school must tap their student ID on card readers to enter and eat in a designated dining area. Ho Ngai College (sponsored by Sik Sik Yuen) has also spent about HK$50,000 on air purifiers for classrooms and installed plastic partitions in the cafeteria and other dining areas. Infrared thermometers have been set up at the entrance of the campus and students must use disinfecting hand gel at the school gate. While school team practice sessions resume, students will not be able to play ball games during recess and after school hours without a teacher present. Choir students must also keep their masks on while singing. Its principal, Jackson Cheung Kin-sun, said about 74 percent of 400-strong students have already met the vaccination requirement, while up to 85 percent of 80 teachers have been vaccinated. The vaccination rate for students of all classes except secondary is over 80 percent. “We made a lot of preparations before we reached this vaccination goal,” Cheung said, adding that the school has been encouraging parents and students to get vaccinated since June. He also said the school originally expected to resume all-day next month, but the goal was met earlier, thanks to the Education Bureau’s lower vaccination criteria of accepting students aged 12 to 17 with just one shot as fully vaccinated. “We will continue to encourage students to get vaccinated soon, but we will not force them to do so,” he said. A high school student, Wong, said he was delighted to be back, as the last time he had a full day of class on campus was in fifth grade. “It’s the first time as a high school student that I’ve been going to school for a full day,” he said, expressing hope that the full-day classes will help him learn better. However, another high school student, Shum, said he preferred online classes more, adding that he was surprised that the school had achieved vaccination coverage so quickly. However, Shum doesn’t plan on getting the jabs, saying, “There’s no reason to risk it.” A sophomore, Wan, said he really wanted to return. “Take online classes behind the computer after school was not good for my eyes.” As one of the fully vaccinated students, Wan said the school had thoroughly explained the benefits of the vaccinations to students. Wan also hoped to be able to participate normally in extracurricular activities such as football and table tennis.

