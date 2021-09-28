Caceres earns BIG EAST weekly awards





Marquette Freshman Midfielder Edrey Caceres doubled the conference’s weekly honors and was named the BIG EAST Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week for the week ending Sept. 26, the league office announced Monday afternoon. For the Houston native, this is the first Offensive Player of the Week honor in his career, and his second Freshman of the Week honor (August 30). BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week

Edrey Caceres , Marquette, Fr., M (Houston, Texas) Marquette Freshman Midfielder Edrey Caceres found the back of the net twice in Marquette’s first win over Seton Hall since 2011. Caceres set the tone early in the game with a goal in the 12th minute on a well-placed kick, which found the top corner of the post to put Marquette out 1-0 ahead. In the 70th minute, he struck again with a left-footed hookup. Caceres is one of three players to have four points in a BIG EAST match this season. He is one of two with two goals. Marquette defeated Seton Hall on the road 3-1. BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week

Ramzi Qawasmy, Providence, Sr., D (Landsdale, Pa.) Providence senior defender Ramzi Qawasmy helped the Friars to a 3-2 win over visiting Xavier, while PC went 2-0-0 in league play and a 2-0-0 week with a non-league win over Brown. Against Xavier, Qawasmy helped the Musketeers with just six shots, four of which hit the target. In midweek action over local rival Brown, the senior defender scored the opening goal of a 3-0 shutout in the 51st minute. For the week, Qawasmy and the Friar defense held opponents to 11 shots, six on target and two goals allowed. BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week

Luka Gavran, St. John’s, R-Jr., GK (Hamilton, Ontario) St. John’s keeper Luka Gavran repeats himself as Goalkeeper of the Week after another shutout performance between the pipes for the Red Storm. Gavran made five saves, playing three in the last 12 minutes to keep a clean sheet. Gavran leads the BIG EAST in shutouts, as Friday against Creighton was his fifth in eight chances this season. The Red Storm defeated the visiting Bluejays 2-0. BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll

Jack Streberger, Butler Streberger contributed to every goal in Butler’s 3-1 over number 18 Lipscomb at home. Streberger scored the first goal of the game in the 14th minute, then assisted the Bulldogs’ next two. He had five shots in a 1-0 loss to Villanova.

Daniel Wu, Georgetown Wu helped No. 1 Georgetown to their seventh straight win, assisting both sides of the field with two assists offensively while holding Dartmouth to nine shots, five on target.

Gandhi Cruz, DePaul Cruz made five saves in a win over UConn, the Blue Demons’ first BIG EAST game of the season. The keeper saw 16 Husky shots coming his way, six made it to the frame and only one was passed.

Kent Dickey, Villanova Dickey came in goal for regular starter Carson Williams and was instrumental in Saturday’s BIG EAST win over Butler, making four saves in his first career shoutout.

Karson Henderlong, Xavier Henderlong scored both of the Musketeers’ goals in a 3-2 road loss against number 24 Providence. Henderlong scored first for both teams, then the Friars lead led to one goal in the 82nd minute. It was his third multi-goal game of his career.

