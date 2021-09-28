Moeen Ali: English all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from Tests | Cricket News







The 34-year-old leaves the Testarena with 2,914 runs in 64 games at an average of 28.29.

In addition to his five centuries with the bat, Ali has taken 195 wickets with his off-spin bowling at an average of 36.66 since his Test debut in 2014.

“I’m 34 now and I want to play as long as possible and I just want to enjoy my cricket,” said Ali. 64 Test matches195 wickets2914 runsCountless memories #ThankYouMo — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 1632726016000 LONDON: England’s spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali on Monday announced the retirement from Test cricket to extend his career in white-ball formats, saying he is “satisfied” despite the widely held belief that he could have achieved much more.The 34-year-old leaves the Testarena with 2,914 runs in 64 games at an average of 28.29.In addition to his five centuries with the bat, Ali has taken 195 wickets with his off-spin bowling at an average of 36.66 since his Test debut in 2014.“I’m 34 now and I want to play as long as possible and I just want to enjoy my cricket,” said Ali. “Test cricket is great, when you have a good day it’s by far better than any other format, it’s more satisfying and you feel like you’ve really earned it.”

Ali had already informed his England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood of his decision.

“I will just miss going out with the boys, playing against the best in the world with that feeling of nerves, but also from a bowling standpoint, knowing that with my best ball I could get everyone out. So many memories we will always cherish at Lord’s.Take a bow, Moeen Ali #ThankYouMo | #LoveLords https://t.co/q1BW5WDVTX — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) 1632729133000 “I have enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much at times and I feel like I’ve done enough and I’m happy and satisfied with how I did it.”

Ali, who has not played much test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, was recalled for the recent home series against India. He apparently wasn’t comfortable with the thought of being away from family for any length of time. England’s Moeen Ali has taken the time for his testing career.Details — ICC (@ICC) 1632726746000 He had made a decision before the COVID-19 protocols were shared with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the Ashes tour to Australia.

According to a press release from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Ali hopes his testing career will inspire and open the door for other British Muslims to play for England.

“It always takes someone to inspire you or someone to think if he can do it, I can do it and I hope some people think that.

“I know he wasn’t an Englishman, but someone like Hashim Amla, when I first saw him I thought if he can do it, I can do it, it takes a little spark.

“I would like to say in 8-10 years Moeen has made it easier for me. There have been men before me who have made it easier, so you hope to open the door for someone else.”

He is currently in the UAE playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Ali will continue to play white-ball cricket for England, county cricket for Worcestershire and domestic Twenty20 tournaments.

He remains part of England’s plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Only James Anderson and Stuart Broad took more Test wickets for England in Ali’s time on the side, with the spinner the 12th greatest wicket-taker worldwide in that period.

As a spinner, his best spell came between 2017 and 2019. In 2017, he took 26 wickets for 15.64 against South Africa, claiming a famous hat-trick at the Oval. The following summer he collected 32 wickets over six Tests on tour against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Ali was on the brink of becoming just the 15th player in test history to score 3,000 runs and claim 200 wickets when the fifth test against India was canceled due to COVID-19 threat.

He played in every position from number 1 to number 9. With the bat, Ali earned the national roster for the first time and in 2016 he showed why so many experts rated him highly, with 1078 runs at 46.86 for the calendar year.

Four of his five career centuries came that year as he climbed to a career-high third on the ICC Test all-rounder rankings.

Ali thanked his coaches, captains and his entire family for their support throughout his testing career.

“I have to thank Peter Moores and Chris Silverwood for being my coaches and Peter for giving me my debut. Cookie and Rooty as the captains I played under and I hope they are happy with how I played.”

“My parents are my number one, I feel like I would never have made it without their support. Every game I played was for them and I know they are very proud of me.”

The spin bowling all-rounder added: “My brothers and my sister, on my bad days they were the first to pick me up and my wife and kids, my wife’s sacrifices and the patience she has, I’m really thankful for that in front of .

“They were all amazing on my journey, everything I did I did for them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/cricket/news/england-all-rounder-moeen-ali-announces-retirement-from-tests/articleshow/86551227.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos