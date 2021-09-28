Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, top expert predictions on 60-36 roll

The Dallas Cowboys hope a showdown with a major NFC East rival on a national stage brings out the best when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys (1-1) have home field advantage, and that was critical in this series, with the host team winning and covering the spread in five consecutive games. Dallas won the most recent matchup, 37-17, last December with Andy Dalton at the helm, but Dak Prescott is back from a serious ankle injury. Sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts has shocked Philadelphia (1-1), which appeared to be in rebuilding mode, but thinks it has a chance in the wide-open NFC East.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been providing analytics at all levels of football since 2007, and a former Louisiana-Lafayette running back. He knows the game from a player’s perspective.

Hunt is locked into the tendencies of both teams. In fact, he is an uncanny 33-18-1 in his last 52 picks involving the Eagles. His success on Dallas against-the-spread picks is equally impressive, as he is 27-18-1 on his last 46 with the Cowboys. All things considered, he is 60-36-2 on picks involving these two teams.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys over under: 51.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys Money Line: Cowboys -200, Eagles +170

PHI: Philadelphia is 21-18 against the spread as an underdog since 2016

DAL: Dallas is 18-12 ATS in division games since 2016

Featured game | Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Why the Cowboys can cover

Prescott threw for 405 yards in an opening loss of 31-29 against Tampa Bay, but the run-game led the way with 198 yards in a 20-17 Week 2 win against the Chargers. Prescott has great playing ability and receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are both explosive. They combined for 176 yards on seven catches in the Week 16 win last season when the Cowboys amassed 513 yards and five passes over 50. The receivers have 31 catches for 346 yards and three TDs between them this season.

Tight end Dalton Schultz had nine catches in two encounters against the Eagles last season, as running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a total of 166 yards. Elliott and Tony Pollard have played a big part this season, totaling 319 yards. They face a Philly defense that ranks 19th by run (120.5 yards per game). The Dallas defense has struggled with the pass, but is in eighth place (73.5 yards) leading the NFL in takeaways (six). If the Cowboys can contain Hurts and make him throw, Trevon Diggs (two interceptions) can make him pay.

Why the Eagles can cover

It was going to be a rebuilding year for Philadelphia, but Jalen Hurts had other ideas. Sophomore quarterback and rookie receiver DeVonta Smith, the April Heisman winner and 10th overall pick, makes the offense dangerous. Hurts has completed more than 67 percent of his throws with three TDs and no interceptions and leads the team with 144 rushing yards. Philly has the league’s #2 running game (162 yards per game), with Miles Sanders adding 129 and averaging 4.6 per carry. The third-year running back also has 43 receiving yards.

The Eagles should be able to leverage the Cowboys’ 31st pass defense, with Smith (87 yards), Quez Watkins (140 yards), and Jalen Reagor (eight catches) all able to find open space. Prescott has been sensitive to pressure, being fired 13 times and throwing six interceptions in his past seven starts, and Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweatand Derek Barnett combined 18 sacks in 2002, while Javon Hargrave has two this season.

