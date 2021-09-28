Tennis Festival Brings Professional Players to Chicago’s South Side | Chicago News





Tennis fans have the chance to see some of the top pros at the this week Chicago Tennis Festival, which started Monday.

We meet the tournament promoter to learn more about his mission to empower children.

Kamau Murray, founder of the XS Tennis and Education Foundation: A lot of pros on tour now talk about how they were ball kids for Roger Federer and that made them believe they can do it and it doesn’t look that hard. So I think that’s how I see it.

Joanna Hernandez: On the court, Kamau Murray is known as a tennis dad to kids who are part of the XS Tennis and Education Foundation program.

Murray: Tennis father of many. My phone explodes all night. It is a rewarding experience to have been able to touch so many people in a very deep and long lasting way.

Hernandez: Murray coached Sloane Stephens to the 2017 US Open Championship.

Adesuwa Osabuohien, 26, has been under Murray’s wing since she was 12 years old.

Osabuhien: My mother found him. I had I don’t know if you know this reference but I had a chicken wing forehand and Kamau fixed it for me and he put me in the top 10 in the country and I got a full scholarship and I got my degree in Northern Illinois in health sciences.

Hernandez: Osabuohien is now a coach at XS Tennis, a huge indoor and outdoor facility in the Washington Park community on the south side.

Osabuhien: I wouldn’t be where I am today if no one else gave me anything in return. This is home to me. I feel like I have to be a part of it, and I love it, I still love it.





Hernandez: Murray used his years of professional coaching experience to open XS Tennis, a program aimed at giving city kids access to the sport.

Murray: When you talk to the best players in the game, their stories are all the same: I grew up across the street from a tennis club. And I think I wanted to give black and brown kids that same chance to say, I grew up across the street from a tennis court, I ran into it, I fell in love, I got good and made a career out of it.

Hernandez: Offering children a unique opportunity to meet champions like Venus Williams for a clinic.

Murray says he wants the center to be a safe haven for the community, a place where students can grow and thrive not only on the field, but also academically.

Murray: To have an entire college or athletic department look at you, check your GPA, tutor for free, I think that’s an experience that will get more black and brown kids not just going to college, but also to complete college.

Hernandez: Murray continues to break through barriers to become the first African American to promote a pro tennis tournament in Chicago. Giving young people the opportunity to participate like ball children and get to see professional players up close and personal.

Murray: I think this is a good chance for them to see that, oh it looks harder on TV than it actually is, if I commit to the process and stay disciplined and keep going.





Hernandez: The Chicago Tennis Festival consists of three Womens Tennis Association tournaments. Proceeds from the event will benefit the XS Tennis and Education Foundation.

Osabuhien: Although tennis is an expensive sport, we have scholarships for the kids who can’t afford it. Our doors are open to everyone.

Hernandez: A door that Osabuohien took advantage of and says set her on the path to success, hoping to encourage generations of children to dream big.

Osabuhien: For them to see that professional tennis is something that children benefit from. Maybe I can do this.

The Chicago Tennis Festival continues through Sunday, October 3.

