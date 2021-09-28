Michigan hockey is on a mission after a shocking end to last season

In July, Michigan hockey made history when four of the top five picks in the 2021 NHL draw were Wolverines. In five days, all four will hit the ice together with the Wolverines three 2020 NHL Draft picks for the first time.

Currently ranked third in the nation by the USCHO preseason poll, the expectations for this Michigan team are extremely high and it’s not hard to see why.

There was speculation as to whether defenseman Owen Power, and Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson the first, second and fourth overall Draft picks, would return for another year, but they still had unfinished business to deal with.

The Wolverines ended last season on a uniquely disappointing note: just hours before their first NCAA Tournament game was to begin, their season was cut short by a case of COVID-19.

The way we finished last year definitely pushed (the decision to return) over the edge, Beniers said. We didn’t really get a chance to play in the national tournament. Another year for development, and another year of going to school was certainly part of the choice. And then anyone who came back would have a really good team.

For Michigan coach Mel Pearson, having that many high Draft picks is a double-edged sword. One of his biggest goals for the season is to keep them focused on their job: playing for Michigan.

The trio accounted for a quarter of Michigans goals and overall points last season, but they are hardly the only driving factors in this offense. Striker Thomas Bordeleau, the Wolverines leader in points and 38th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, and forward Brendan Brisson, a 2020 Draft pick from the Las Vegas Knights, were both key contributors last season.

While Michigan has retained almost all of last year’s offensive talent, it has also bolstered its defense. Freshman defenseman Luke Hughes will join the Wolverines after spending last season with the US National Team Development Program. The Hughes name carries a lot of weight in Ann Arbor: Luke’s older brother, Quinn, donned the Michigan jersey for two seasons, earning 62 points. But Luke is a powerhouse in his own right, drafted fourth overall by the New Jersey Devils.

Having a young team comes with its own challenges. Only one player on Michigan’s roster has played in an NCAA tournament. While many have seen heated competition in the Big Ten, none of the underclassmen have faced the pressure of a one-off after the season.

The only real question for the Wolverines is the position of goalkeeper. Following Strauss Mann’s departure, former Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and Wolverine captain Pearson will rely on sophomore Erik Portillo to start between the pipes. During his freshman campaign, Portillo was in goal for nearly a third of the total game minutes and achieved a save percentage of 0.935, impressive considering he was behind a player like Mann.

Obviously the talent is there, but so are the Wolverines’ expectations. For now, they’re pushing it all on the back burner.

We have been preaching all year that there will be so much noise from outside and many things will happen to us that are beyond our control, said defender Nick Blankenburg. The most important thing for us is just focusing on what we do day in and day out and how we get to the rink every day. We’re just focused on the first game or the next practice.