Terps, Nittany Lions ready for Big Ten Network Face-Off





Maryland(13-1) vsNo.14 Penn State (9-3) 29 Sept. // 8 pm

XFINITY Pavilion (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, Md. –The Terrapins volleyball team returns home for a midweek game against Penn State No. 14 at the XFINITY Pavilion. The match will be live on Big Ten Network with first service at 8pm. Entering their second week of conference play, the Terps take a massive 3-2 win over No. 2 Wisconsin on Friday. As a result, the Terps earned votes in the AVCA rankings for the first time in recent history, becoming the pseudo-31st ranked team in the nation. This moment. pic.twitter.com/uKhmSBkDyz Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) September 25, 2021 For the latest news from the Terps, follow @TerpsVolleybal Twitter and Instagram. WEEKEND STORIES Connections to state colleges The Terps have several connections with Penn State entering Wednesday’s game.

First and foremost head coach Adam Hughes is a State College, Pennsylvania, born and raised at Penn State in 2006 in addition to working with their program from 2003-08 and again 2010-13. His mentor, Penn State head coach Russ Rose, remains head coach.

is a State College, Pennsylvania, born and raised at Penn State in 2006 in addition to working with their program from 2003-08 and again 2010-13. His mentor, Penn State head coach Russ Rose, remains head coach. Maryland will also face former teammate and resident of Maryland Erika Pritchard . Pritchard, who collected 1,526 kills and 127 aces in Terps suits, is ending her college career at Penn State.

. Pritchard, who collected 1,526 kills and 127 aces in Terps suits, is ending her college career at Penn State. Marylands Kaylee Thomas and Annie Cate Fitzpatrick of Penn State also share the same hometown of Ocala, Florida Red off Wednesday’s game will be a “Red Out” at XFINITY Center Pavilion, all fans are encouraged to Rock The Red!

The first 300 fans will receive a red pompom.

Three students in attendance will be selected to win a $100 Under Armor gift card. Stat Studs Many Terps are at the top, or near the top, of several statistical categories.

Blocking is one of the squad’s greatest assets and it shows in the team that is second in the conference with 3.2 blocks per set, while Rainelle Jones leads all individuals with 1.98 blocks per set.

leads all individuals with 1.98 blocks per set. freshman Milan Gomillion came on the scene this fall with 4.85 digs per set, top in the Big Ten

came on the scene this fall with 4.85 digs per set, top in the Big Ten Setter Sydney Dowler orchestrated Maryland’s offense to perfection with 10.55 assists per set, fifth in the Big Ten. Milestone watch FANS ARE BACK! Fans will be welcomed back to XFINITY Pavilion for the first time since the 2019 season this season.

All fans must adhere to Maryland’s COVID-19 protocols and wear masks in all indoor areas. Look HERE for a complete overview of the protocols. -TERPS-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2021/9/27/volleyball-terps-nittany-lions-set-for-big-ten-network-face-off.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos