New positive Covid tests in Brisbane forced cricket officials to postpone Sheffield Shield match





As the NRL is in urgent talks to possibly move the grand final, the start of the cricket season has been postponed due to Covid.

Cricket Australia was forced to suspend the Sheffield Shield game that kicks off Tuesday in Brisbane over fears of a Covid outbreak as Tasmanian players and officials decided to fly home Four Covid cases were discovered in Brisbane’s northern suburbs, where Shield champions Queensland were set to open their 2021/22 campaign against Tasmania. Opening day was initially postponed, before the match was abandoned when the Tasmanian team chose to fly home, despite no additional restrictions imposed by the Queensland government. “Cricket Tasmania have made the decision to bring their Tasmanian Tigers Marsh Sheffield Shield and One-Day squads back to Tasmania today. This is not a light decision,” said a statement from Cricket Tasmania. “While the situation in Queensland has not prevented today’s game, a cautious and considered approach is being taken and we strongly believe that we can better have our players and staff at home as we gain a better understanding of the current landscape. ” .” “In hindsight, we hope that this preventive measure would not have been necessary. A one-day game between the two teams to be played on Sunday also seems unlikely. CA said the Shield game “would be moved to a new date later in the season, following the Tasmanian team’s decision to fly home today”. “Cricket Australia and all state and territory associations will continue to make the health and safety of our players, staff, match officials, fans and the wider community our top priority as we strive to conduct a safe and successful summer of cricket,” a statement said. Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk allayed fears of a rapid lockdown on Tuesday morning, but said the government is monitoring the situation. The game was one of only two games officially scheduled for the Shield season after the original plan was thrown out the window. Both Victoria and NSW players have yet to get the green light to even leave their states as border restrictions hit hard. A draw between South Australia and Western Australia ended on Monday, while the teams also played a one-day game last week. The Australian women’s team will take on India from Thursday in a day-night test on the Gold Coast. Teams flew south from Mackay on Monday after completing a three-game one-day series. The entire series, which includes the test match and three T20s, was moved to Queensland from NSW and Victoria as both states continue to battle rising Covid numbers. At this stage, the game will continue as planned. Read related topics: Brisbane

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/cricket/concern-over-new-positive-covid-tests-in-brisbane-forced-cricket-officials-to-postpone-the-opening-day-of-the-sheffield-shield/news-story/789630b583f7226eb9f9999e268c5bae The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos