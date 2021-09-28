OU Seventh at Schooner Fall Classic





Oklahoma's women's golf team closed out the action on Monday at the 2021 Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club, finishing seventh overall in the field with 15 teams, while Meagan Winans led the OU contingent with a 4-over 214 to finish in 22nd place. "It was a great opportunity to see where we are and to be able to play at home," the Oklahoma golf head coach said. Véronique Drouin-Luttrell . "We're taking what we've learned from this course and looking forward to playing historic Medinah." The Sooners came in eighth on the final round with M. Winans running 2-over 142 through the first 36 holes. Winans birdied on eight and even finished par in the first nine for a pair of bogeys to score a 2-over 72. She opened the tournament with her first career round in the 1960s and shot a 69 on Sunday. Hannah Screen continued to get better throughout the tournament, increasing her score until she tied on the final day. Screen scored three birdies in the final round. Mikhaela Fortuna scored a 73 in the final round and improved one stroke from her score in the second round to finish with a 217 on the par-70 course. Maria Fernanda Martinez scored a 73 on the final round and sank birdies on both one and three to start the day. Libby Winans posted the second-best round of the day for the Sooners, going 1-over 71 with a pair of birdies at 10 and 11. Nina Lang and Screen tied for second best OU score after shooting a 216 over the 54-hole tournament. Kaylee Vesely and Nieves Martin Torre completed the first tournament in the Crimson and Cream with Vesely scoring her best round of the tournament on the final day (76). The Sooners finished the tournament with a tournament-best 196 pars with Fortuna (43) and M. Winans (42) leading the way. NEXT ONE Oklahoma will next participate in the Illini InvitationalOct. 11-12.

