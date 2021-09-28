India hosts their first-ever cricket match under floodlights





Cricket underwent rapid changes in the 80s and 90s. The said era also saw the introduction of the first ever day-night cricket match under floodlights venturing out of Australia in a 1979 match between Australia and the West Indies. The match played under the glow of these huge floodlights on the Sydney Cricket Ground became known as the Floodlit Cricket match. A new cricket culture was born that day. September 28 marks the first time such a match has been played on Indian grounds. It was the year 1984 when the ODI match between India and Australia was organized by the country. Delhi at the time had the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium hosting such an international event. However, it lacked the spotlights needed for the day-night game. As a result, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium became the first stadium in India to host the floodlit match since it was honed with the light towers after hosting the Asiad Games in 1982. It was artificial grass, but the lights were brilliant. The ball was easy to find. There was the novelty of the spotlight; there was history. The only downside was that fielders had to see the ball in the air, against the bright lights, Surinder Khanna, the Indian wicketkeeper in the 1984 India vs. Australia white ball ODI, told The Hindu. The lit match took place after the total number of overs was reduced from 60 overs to 50. The Australian team, captained by Kimberley John Hughes, set a goal of 221 runs in 48 overs for the Indian team, captained by Sunil Gavaskar. The spectators witnessed a brilliant performance by Kepler Christoffel Wessels, who scored a 107 in 133 balls before being sent back to the pavilion by Ghulam Ahmed Parkar. The Indian team also performed brilliantly, with Kapil Dev scoring 39 points, followed by Dilip Balwant Vengsarkar scoring 33 points. But unfortunately India couldn’t reach the goal and lost the match by 48 runs. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

