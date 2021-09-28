Area Girls Tennis: Wolverines Get the Best of Flyers





LITTLE FALLS Corra Andres didn’t drop a set for Wadena-Deer Creek at No. 2 singles when the Wolverines defeated Little Falls 5-2 on Monday, September 27. The Wolverines won the singles and Madison Packer, Libby Hartman and Kaylee Andres all won for WDC. Little Falls No. 1 doubles team Beth Ahlin-Ashley Hagen took a win 5-7, 6-3, 10-4. Little Falls’ No. 1 singles player, Alexis Vonberge, hits the ball in her game with Madison Packer of Wadena-Deer Creek on Monday, September 27, 2021. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Little Falls 2 singles No. 1: Madison Packer (WDC) defeats. Alexis Vonberge 6-0, 6-1 No. 2: Corra defeats Andres (WDC). Brenna Magee 6-0, 6-0 No. 3: Libby Hartman (WDC) defeats. Claire Kimman 6-4, 6-3 No. 4: Kaylee defeats Andres (WDC). Elise Ballou 6-0, 6-1 Ashley Hagen, Little Falls’ No. 1 doubles player, returns the ball on September 27, 2021 against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in Little Falls. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch doubles No. 1: Beth beats Ahlin-Ashley Hagen (LF). Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer 5-7, 6-3, 10-4 No. 2: Mercedes Schulz-Kayla Meeks (WDC) beats. Tori Gotwaldt-Julia Vetch 3-6, 7-5, 10-0 No. 3: Jenna beats Athmann-Hailey McDuffee (LF). Jamie Barthel Kelane Oldakowski 7-6 (6) 6-4 Next: Little Falls in Pine City 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 28; Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Pequot Lakes Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 PM. DETROIT LAKES Crosby-Irontons No. 1 doubles team Ellen Silgen-Ella Lewandowski went 2-0 in the Rangers split with Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids in the Detroit Lakes Triangular Monday, September 27. The Rangers fell 5-2 to Park Rapids and defeated Detroit Lakes 4-3. Park Rapids 5, Crosby Ironton 2 Crosby Ironton 4, Detroit Lakes 3 singles No. 1: Monica Stokman 0-2 No. 2: Margaret Silgen, Sydney Roberts 1-1 No. 3: Tori Oehrlein 1-1 No. 4: Monica Fleming, Sarah Bostrom 1-1 doubles No. 1: Ellen Silgen-Ella Lewandowski 2-0 No. 2: Sydney Roberts-Melanie Severson-Margaret Silgen 1-1 No. 3: Hailey Wynn-Sydney Jones 0-2 Following: Crosby-Ironton hosts Cloquet 4pm Tuesday, September 28. LONG PRAIRIE The Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated Sauk Center and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7-0 in the LPGE triangle Monday, September 27. Megan Muller, Carly Chany and Lexi Peterson all went 2-0 in singles, while Riley Fogarty and Quinn Trottier were 2-0 in doubles. Pequot Lakes 7, Sauk Center 0 Pequot Lakes 7, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0 singles No. 1: Megan Muller 2-0 No. 2: Carly Chaney 2-0 No. 3: Lexi Peterson 2-0 No. 4: Aubrey Wiczek/Allyson Yahn 2-0 doubles No. 1: Riley Fogarty-Quinn Trottier 2-0 No. 2: Payton Mudgett-Allyson Yahn-Ellie Ouradnik 2-0 No. 3: Ellie Ouradnik-Aubrey Wiczek-Jordan Gartner 2-0 Overall: PL 22-0. Following: Pequot Lakes at Wadena-Deer Creek Tuesday, September 28 at 4pm. MELROSE Staples-Motley swept the singles matches against Melrose to sail to a 6-1 win over the Dutchman on Monday, September 27. Lauren Rutten, Allison Knosalla, Ronnie Noska and Elizabeth Digiovanni all took Cardinals singles wins. Staples-Motley 6, Melrose 1 singles No. 1: Lauren Rutten (SM) beats. Alexis Baumann 6-1, 6-0 No. 2: Allison Knosalla (SM) defeats. Emily Rieland 6-1, 7-5 No. 3: Ronnie Noska (SM) beats. Anessa Rede Medal 6-1, 6-1 No. 4: Elizabeth Digiovanni (SM) defeats. Katrinna scares off 6-0, 6-0 doubles No. 1: Georgia Kruchten-Kenzie Erickson (SM) def. Jasmine Galla 5-2, 6-7 (5), 10-4 No. 2: Amy Rollins-Corinne Olson (SM) beats. Madison Baysinger-Jessica Pohlmann 6-4, 6-1 No. 3: Heidi Zimmerman-Maddison Perius (SM) def. Ava Thelen-Macy Davis 6-2, 6-2 Next: Staples-Motley hosts Minnewaska Monday, October 4 at 4 p.m. AITKIN The Aitkin Gobblers fell 7-0 to Foley in a Granite Ridge Conference game on Monday, September 27. Foley 7, Aitkin 0 singles No. 1: Brooke defeats Brier (F). Breanna Hines 6-0, 6-1 No. 2: Alaina defeats Hageman (F). Bailey Gabriel 6-3, 6-1 No. 3: Macy Zawacki (F) beats. Kayli Bill 6-1, 6-1 No. 4: Amie Vanderweyst (F) beats. Kennedy Jorgensen 6-1, 6-0 doubles No. 1: Kristen OBrien-Natalie defeats Hanks (F). Ashlyn Berg-Macy Paulbeck 6-1, 6-0 No. 2: Henley Wruck-Anna defeats Dahlstrom (F). Sophie Ryan-Katelyn Welle 6-1, 6-0 No. 3: Sami Cielinski-Adelyn defeats Rudnitski (F). Alex Brucker-Aliyah Fayaz 6-1, 6-1 Overall: a 1-10. Following: Aitkin in Crosby-Ironton, Thursday, September 30 at 4pm.

