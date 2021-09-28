Erin Matson Leads No. 7 UNC Field Hockey to Fourth Quarter Victory Over No. 15 Connecticut

North Carolina head coach Karen Shelton knows all too well the importance of a final frame. Throughout the season, she emphasizes the need to eliminate opponents.

We want to be a team for the fourth quarter,” she said.

And her No. 7 Tar Heels got an excellent shot at being just that against No. 15 Connecticut.

Going into the fourth quarter, tied at 1, UNC scored twice in the last 15 minutes to take down the visiting Huskies 3-1 at Karen Shelton Stadium.

Before Sunday’s Connecticut matchup, UNC faced No. 5 Boston College in its first conference game on Friday.

I told them this was a Final Four type weekend for us, playing against two ranked teams using the Friday-Sunday format,” Shelton said. “I’m proud of our team. I thought this was a great win because I had to come from behind and close it in the fourth quarter.

The captain of the attack was again senior striker Erin Matson. The all-time goals and points leader in UNC field hockey history added to her career tally on Sunday with two goals and an assist.

But she doesn’t do it alone.

We have a really good chemistry in this team where it’s all about helping each other,” said Matson. “Of course they want me on the ball and I on the ball, but it’s all about doing this for each other. They push me, I push them, we challenge each other. It can’t just be me out there.

Matson, a two-time captain and national player of the year, has been called the Michael Jordan of hockey, and like Tar Heel basketball legend, Matson sets high expectations for her teammates.

She’s a very vocal leader, and she gets angry and frustrated, and she’s demanding, Shelton said. But you have to love it, and nobody works harder. She walks the walk, she commands respect, and when things don’t go well, you’re the first to tell. Not in a mean and dirty and nasty way, but in a firm and direct way.”

Matson assisted sophomore midfielder Katie Dixon to score the Tar Heels’ final goal with less than three minutes left. Dixon said she credited her teammates for the stealing that got the ball going and working through the midfield.

I saw that the keeper was out and I didn’t realize that until Erin got the ball,” said Dixon. “We worked a lot on dirty balls and tried to divert shots so the keeper can’t see them. Once I saw Erin do the backswing, I wanted to try and hit it, and I did.

Two other seniors, midfielder Cassie Sumfest and forward Meredith Sholder, patrolled the center of the field to move the ball from offense to defense. Shelton couldn’t say enough about the versatility and two-way leadership that its leaders offer.

Cassie plays both ways. She’s in the offensive and defensive corner, same with Meredith Sholder, and both players are doing an awful lot for us right now, Shelton said. They’re getting more confident and mature with every game, so it’s really nice to see their development.”

North Carolina improved to 3-0 at home with the win on Sunday, but away games this season were the Tar Heels kryptonite.

This weekend, the team heads north to take on Syracuse and Albany. This journey not only gives the Tar Heels a chance to solve their problems on the road, but also a chance to finish strong like they did against Connecticut.

