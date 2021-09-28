Sports
Erin Matson Leads No. 7 UNC Field Hockey to Fourth Quarter Victory Over No. 15 Connecticut
North Carolina head coach Karen Shelton knows all too well the importance of a final frame. Throughout the season, she emphasizes the need to eliminate opponents.
We want to be a team for the fourth quarter,” she said.
And her No. 7 Tar Heels got an excellent shot at being just that against No. 15 Connecticut.
Going into the fourth quarter, tied at 1, UNC scored twice in the last 15 minutes to take down the visiting Huskies 3-1 at Karen Shelton Stadium.
Before Sunday’s Connecticut matchup, UNC faced No. 5 Boston College in its first conference game on Friday.
I told them this was a Final Four type weekend for us, playing against two ranked teams using the Friday-Sunday format,” Shelton said. “I’m proud of our team. I thought this was a great win because I had to come from behind and close it in the fourth quarter.
The captain of the attack was again senior striker Erin Matson. The all-time goals and points leader in UNC field hockey history added to her career tally on Sunday with two goals and an assist.
But she doesn’t do it alone.
We have a really good chemistry in this team where it’s all about helping each other,” said Matson. “Of course they want me on the ball and I on the ball, but it’s all about doing this for each other. They push me, I push them, we challenge each other. It can’t just be me out there.
Matson, a two-time captain and national player of the year, has been called the Michael Jordan of hockey, and like Tar Heel basketball legend, Matson sets high expectations for her teammates.
She’s a very vocal leader, and she gets angry and frustrated, and she’s demanding, Shelton said. But you have to love it, and nobody works harder. She walks the walk, she commands respect, and when things don’t go well, you’re the first to tell. Not in a mean and dirty and nasty way, but in a firm and direct way.”
Matson assisted sophomore midfielder Katie Dixon to score the Tar Heels’ final goal with less than three minutes left. Dixon said she credited her teammates for the stealing that got the ball going and working through the midfield.
I saw that the keeper was out and I didn’t realize that until Erin got the ball,” said Dixon. “We worked a lot on dirty balls and tried to divert shots so the keeper can’t see them. Once I saw Erin do the backswing, I wanted to try and hit it, and I did.
Two other seniors, midfielder Cassie Sumfest and forward Meredith Sholder, patrolled the center of the field to move the ball from offense to defense. Shelton couldn’t say enough about the versatility and two-way leadership that its leaders offer.
Cassie plays both ways. She’s in the offensive and defensive corner, same with Meredith Sholder, and both players are doing an awful lot for us right now, Shelton said. They’re getting more confident and mature with every game, so it’s really nice to see their development.”
North Carolina improved to 3-0 at home with the win on Sunday, but away games this season were the Tar Heels kryptonite.
This weekend, the team heads north to take on Syracuse and Albany. This journey not only gives the Tar Heels a chance to solve their problems on the road, but also a chance to finish strong like they did against Connecticut.
@dthsports | [email protected]
Sign up for our email newsletters to get the news and headlines of the day delivered to your inbox every morning.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2021/09/sports-unc-field-hockey-fourth-quarter-win-uconn-erin-matson
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]