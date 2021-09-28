Doha Asian Table Tennis Championship, India at Asian Table tennis live





Doha Asian TT Championship LIVE – India in Asian TT LIVE: Preview, Schedule, Live Stream – Everything you need to know – The 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championship kicks off this week in Doha, Qatar, with India as one of the participating countries. India has two players placed fifth and sixth in Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran as they try to come back after a disappointing WTT Star Contender event on the show. The tournament is the first continental event since the Tokyo Olympics and starts on September 28. Also Read: Asian Table Tennis Championships: No place for rebel Manika Batra in India selection for Asian Championships in Doha Doha 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championship: Preview, Schedule, Live Stream – Everything you need to know Doha Asian TT Championship LIVE – India in Asian TT LIVE: China has withdrawn from the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships, raising India’s hopes of a podium finish at the event. China won all seven events the last time the Asian Table Tennis Championships were held in 2019, but will not travel to Doha as they are targeting China’s 2021 National Games and 2021 World Table Tennis Championships, as well as travel and quarantine restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Doha Asian TT Championship LIVE – India in Asian TT LIVE: Veteran Sharath Kamal will lead the men’s challenge and will be supported by the likes of Manav Thakkar, Sathiyan Gnanseakaran and Sanil Shetty. Sutirtha Mukherjee will lead the women’s contingent in the absence of Manika Batra, whose battle against the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) continues. The Federation had made it mandatory for players competing in the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships to attend a training camp in Sonepat, but Manika Batra left it at that. Meanwhile, the pair of Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkarare finished sixth in men’s doubles and Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamathare sixth in mixed doubles. Also Read:Table tennis: Delhi HC asks center to investigate Manika Batras allegations against TTFI Doha Asian Table Tennis Championship LIVE: Schedule tuesday 28 september : 1st division – men’s team and women’s team

: 1st division – men’s team and women’s team wednesday september 29 : 1st division and championship division – men’s team and women’s team

: 1st division and championship division – men’s team and women’s team Thursday 30 September : championship division – men’s team and women’s team; mixed doubles

: championship division – men’s team and women’s team; mixed doubles friday 1 october : championship division – men’s team; women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s doubles

: championship division – men’s team; women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s doubles Saturday 2 October : men’s and women’s singles; men’s and women’s doubles; mixed doubles

: men’s and women’s singles; men’s and women’s doubles; mixed doubles sunday 3 october : men’s and women’s singles; men’s and women’s doubles

: men’s and women’s singles; men’s and women’s doubles Monday October 4 : ladies singles; men’s doubles; mixed doubles

: ladies singles; men’s doubles; mixed doubles tuesday 5 october: men’s singles; ladies double Doha Asian Table Tennis Championship: India squad Men’s singles: Manav Thakkar, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty

Manav Thakkar, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty Men’s doubles: Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai.

Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai. Women’s singles: Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath.

Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath. Women’s doubles: Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee.

Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee. Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath, Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula Doha Asian Table Tennis Championship LIVE: How to watch in India? Doha Asian TT Championship LIVE – India in Asian TT LIVE: The live streaming of the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships will be available on the official World Table Tennis YouTube channel. The matches are played in two sessions. The morning session will take place from 9am to 12 noon. The action then resumes after a three-hour break and lasts until 9 p.m.

