An Update on Ewers’ Transition to Ohio State

In reality, Quinn Ewers should have gone to high school on Saturday.

Back in August, Ewers graduated early from Carroll High School and reassigned to the class of 2021 to attend Ohio State a year early. He arrived on campus and joined the Buckeyes in pre-season preparation less than two weeks later.

The highest-rated recruit, signed by the state of Ohio, reportedly landed a $1.4 million name, image and likeness deal to sign exclusively with GT Sports Marketing, according to Darren Roell of the Action Network.

While he has received a lot of national attention, Ewers has yet to appear in a Buckeyes uniform during the game action. Head coach Ryan Day shared insight into Ewers’ transition from high school and said it was challenging.

I think he would tell you it’s been hard for him, Day said. We try to give him as much information as possible. There is catching up to do. He’s working on it, but once we get into the season it’s very, very hard to get guys to catch up and give them the reps because we need the guys reps who are going to play in the games.

Day often said during the preseason preparation that the first priorities for Ewers were learning the locker room layout and acclimating to the fraternity among his new teammates.

Senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert said he’s seen Ewers happy to be officially a Buckeye, not noticing any discomfort during his adjustment process.

I think it’s obviously a very unique situation that not many people get into, but I think he’s trying his best, Ruckert said. Every time I was able to sit down and talk to him, he was really cool and easy to talk to. He has to get used to all the little cultural things that we have here and get used to it in a way. Our job is to create that environment for him.

Just as he has in each of Buckeyes’ four games, Ewers warms up with the quarterbacks during pregame and dresses on the sidelines. Day said the Texas native was unavailable against Akron, despite CJ Stroud, the regular starting quarterback redshirt freshman, resting on his shoulder.

However, Ewers gets his reps in practice, but not enough to prepare for playing in games, Day said.

Nevertheless, one advantage of arriving early in the state of Ohio is that it allowed Ewers to work with All-American wide receivers, including senior Chris Olave. Olave said he’s proud of the way Ewers handled the transition from high school to college football, and doesn’t know how he would have handled skipping his own senior year.

I have a feeling it is well adjusted. I know it’s hard for him to drop out of high school, but I feel like he’s adjusted, Olave said. He does well in practice.

The jump from college football to college is already a steep one, but even more so for a high school future. Ohio State men’s basketball saw a similar situation last season when Meechie Johnson Jr., the now-upcoming sophomore guard, reclassified and joined the team in December, appearing in 17 games.

Ewers left the Southlakes program after winning a state championship and probably had a good shot at defending the title. That’s one more of the many memories Ewers could have made, but he couldn’t pass up becoming a Buckeye early.

I can’t imagine doing that. You have to give him props for that, Ruckert said. He made a big decision for himself. I’m excited to see where he’s going. He shows things every day in practice and in the locker room, getting to know him better every day. It’s exciting for him.