Downers Grove North’s 1-2 punch wins again





Behind singles duo Emily Wittmer and Liveta Ezerskis, the girls tennis team Downers Grove North added a new chapter to the successful 2021 season on Monday. Wittmer and Ezerskis improved to a combined 25-3 in double encounters and lost no game by helping the Trojans beat Glenbard East 7-1. Sophomore Wittmer, who also played No. 1 singles as a freshman, improved to 12-1 in doubles, including a 3-1 point in the West Suburban Silver Conference. “This year I’m more confident,” Wittmer said. “I know a little bit about the teams and what I’m dealing with. I’ve practiced a lot over the summer; my service has improved and I’ve changed a lot of my technique. I’m generally better rounded when it comes to singles.” Ezerskis is now a perfect 13-0 at No. 2 singles in duals (her two losses came to No. 1 singles when Wittmer played doubles). “I practice a lot outside here with my dad,” said Ezerskis, who played on the Gladiator tennis team and Naperville tennis club in the off-season. “I spend many hours every day, including weekends; I play all year round and it all started with my father training me. “I’m quite happy with how I’m playing now. And as a team we’ve had a good win-to-loss ratio. We have a lot of seniors (10 seniors) and we’ve done a lot of team bonding. We all trust each other. built that team chemistry and that has led to this success that we enjoy together.” The sister tandem of Meghan and Kate Southworth won 6-2, 6-0 at number 1 doubles. Also victorious in straight sets were the pairs of Gina Liu and Lauren Dry, Olivia Ludwig and Emily Adamo and Brooke Kowalski and Gretchen Nelson. “Our team has done very well this season,” said Wittmer. “I think it’s because our team chemistry has improved. With doubles and singles, we encourage each other and we’ve been able to get a lot of wins in our matches.” Adding recent 7-0 decisions over Glenbard South and Proviso West, along with wins against Metea Valley, Riverside-Brookfield and Bolingbrook on its own Trojan Invite, DGN is now 10-7 in double encounters in the fall. “They’ve come together,” said coach Dana Graczyk, “and they all contribute to wins. We have 10 seniors and it’s a very close-knit team. That obviously helps with the maturity of the team, they’re able to get the younger players , but it also helps to win some of these more difficult matches.” The Rams took their lone win over No. 3 singles player Claire Flanagan, who won in a third set tiebreaker after dropping the first set 6-1. The young Glenbard East squad had won five consecutive doubles, all within the Upstate Eight Conference, which began Monday. “I’m really proud of Claire’s resilience,” said Glenbard East coach Bill Burt. “Coming back after losing the first set 6-1, that doesn’t happen much. “We are happy with our record at the conference and hope to reach a crescendo over the course of the season.”

