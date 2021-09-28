False Peer Review Withdrawals Fuel Concerns About Chinese Practices





A leading robotics magazine has been forced to retract six articles by Chinese academics after it concluded that the reviewers colluded with authors to undermine its peer-review process. In an effort to highlight the efforts of China-based scientists to publish using fake peer review, theInternational Journal of Advanced Robotics Systemsannounced that it has pulled a number of articles from 2020, stating that it believed the peer review process for these articles had been compromised. The Sage title said it had reason to believe this was due to the author’s misconduct and as a result the scientific accuracy of these articles is not reliable. The papers were all about the potential use of humanoid robots in sports ranging from table tennis and basketball to badminton and football, an area where stability and balance issues have taxed some of the world’s top robotics engineers. Most of the retracted papers were written by academics from sports studies institutions in China, many of whom had not previously published a peer-reviewed paper. Asked about the withdrawals, a spokeswoman for the open access journal, which charges $1,500 (1,095) for publication if papers are accepted, toldTimes Higher Educationthat its internal control systems had identified patterns in several articles indicating manipulation of the peer review process by the authors, specifically that they collaborated with the reviewers in an effort to undermine the proper peer review process. Repeated attempts to contact the authors by email or phone had proved unsuccessful, the magazine said.THEalso could not contact the corresponding authors. Ensuring the integrity of the academic file is a continuously dynamic process. Sage is constantly reviewing its policies and procedures to guard against peer-review manipulation in light of new patterns emerging, the publisher added, saying it had introduced additional checks on authors’ potential relationships with reviewers following the retractions. In most cases, action is taken before publication, but sometimes, as in this case, it is necessary to take corrective action afterwards, the magazine said. The episode is likely to draw attention to peer-review hacking, which in some cases has led to fake research from so-called paper mills appearing in highly regarded journals. As of January 2020, more than 1,000 papers have been identified as likely to come from paper mills, of which only about 40 percent had been withdrawn,Naturereported earlier this year. China has long been considered a hotspot for this type of fraud, given the generous financial incentives awarded to those who publish in leading Western journals, includingmost withdrawalscaused by fake peer review linked to China, now the worldsmost prolific scientific publisher, an average of about 305,000 newspapers per year. Anna Albakina, a sociologist at the Free University of Berlin who has investigated fraud in academic publications, said the latest issue targeting a single magazine suggested brokerage firms or even paper mills were involved. Under this setup, scientists or their institutions not only pay for ghostwriting papers, but also get a list of nice peer reviewers who may also receive compensation for collaboration. Brokerage firms, which she had also observed in Russia, help submit papers, offer co-authorship for sale, and intervene in the peer review process by seeking out and contacting potential peer reviewers, she explained. [email protected]

