Penn State Cards Lowest Scoring Round in Program History on Day One in Old Town





WINSTON-SALEM, NC The Penn State men’s golf team shot a mind-boggling 14-under, program record 266, in the second of two rounds at the Old Town Club Collegiate on Monday at the Old Town Club Collegiate, finishing fourth out of a strong 14-team field after the first day of competition. . Round two 266 is an all-time low 18-hole score for the Nittany Lion program. It beats the previous low of 269 set three times, most recently the 2019 Old Town Club Collegiate. The 266 was also the lowest score in the second round in the field of 14 teams. Penn State entered the second round in a tie for eighth after shooting a 2-under, 278, as a team in the first 18. The Nittany Lions took it up a notch in the second round with their 14-under to take the lead. opening day to close on a 16-under, 544 team total. rookie Morgan Lofland leads the Nittany Lions through the first two rounds after shooting a 3-under, 67, in the first and 4-under, 66, in the second. His 7-under, 133, is currently in fifth place en route to Tuesday’s third and final round, and the freshman is just two strokes away from first place. Lofland carded a total of 10 birdies on the day. Junior Patrick Sheehan is also in the top 10 after the first two rounds with a 5-under, 135, tying for eighth place. Sheehan carded a 1-under, 69, in the opening round before moving up 15 places in the second round with a 4-under, 66. The junior shot seven birdies in his strong second round. James Allen is tied for 37th at an even 140 in its second season debut. Allen carded a 4-over, 74, in the first round, but rebounded nicely with a 4-under, 66, in the second round thanks to five birdies on his first nine holes. graduated student Lou Olsakovsky also tied for 37th with an even 140. Olsakovsky finished 2-over, 72, in the first 18 before shooting a 2-under, 68, with five birdies in the second round. sophomore Jud Langille , who made his first career as a Nittany Lion, shot a tie 70 in the first round and a 4-over, 74, in the second round, finishing in a tie for 61st (4-over, 144) en route to the final day of competition. Wake Forest maintains the top four in the team race with a 28-under, 532, while Duke (20-under, 540), Southern Mississippi (19-under, 541) and Penn State (16-under, 544) are the top four. The third and final round of the Old Town Club Collegiate, played on Old Town Club’s par 70, 6,966m course, starts Tuesday at 7.30am

