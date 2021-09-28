Inzamam-ul-Haq undergoes angioplasty after heart attack





Former Pakistani skipper and legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq has been hospitalized in Lahore after suffering a heart attack on Monday night. Inzy, 51, underwent emergency surgery.

According to a report from Cricket Pakistan, Inzamam complained of chest pains for the past three days. His initial tests suggested nothing, but the latest tests on Monday reported a minor heart attack that required him to be taken to hospital for surgery. His agent has informed the media that Inzamam’s condition is now stable, but he remains under observation. During the 1992 World Cup, Inzy became known worldwide and became Pakistan’s highest finisher in ODI cricket with 11701 runs in 375 matches. In Tests, he has 8829 runs in 119 games. He has worked as the chief selector in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from 2016 to 2019 and has also coached Afghanistan. Prayers for his speedy recovery have begun to pour in. Indian cricket expert Harsha Bhogle also took to Twitter to wish Inzy’s full recovery: “I wish Inzamam-ul-Haq all the best, may he make a full recovery and continue to be part of our playing year for many.” I wish Inzamam-ul-Haq all the best, may he make a full recovery and remain part of our game for many years to come. – Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) September 27, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

