Boys’ IHSAA Tennis Sections Start Playing Wednesday





Penn and Saint Joseph’s boys’ tennis programs have each racked up impressive championships in sections. The pair of talented teams will be tough favorites to do it again this week. The 55th annual tournament series will open statewide on Wednesday with a section game involving 288 schools. The pairings for the tournament were made Monday-evening by the IHSAA. Section games this week, with most venues planning to play their finals on Thursday night, will be followed by four-team regional matches from October 5-6. Semi-states are scheduled for October 9 with the team state finals October 15-16. Penn, winners of 19 consecutive section titles, will host again. The Kingsmen, who boast a young team this fall, will face Marian in a semifinal. Coach Eric Bower’s team lost 3-2 to Saint Joseph in the LaPorte Regional in 2020. Coach Steve Bender’s fraught St. Joe squad will attempt to win the program’s 13th consecutive section title at the Clay Sectional at Leeper Park in South Bend. the no. 12 Indians face Clay in a semifinal. More:Saint Joseph ace Pries ready to add to great career Saint Joseph won the LaPorte regional title in 2020 before losing 4-1 to Munster in the LaPorte Semistate. The Indians are led by their top two singles players in seniors Daniel Pries and Kyle Fernandez. Pries has advanced to the quarter-finals each for the past two seasons for individual No. 1 singles players. No. 25 Bremen, with an experienced team, is the firm favorite in its section. The Lions have won two titles in a row and will face Triton in a semifinal. Bremen won Section and Regional Championships in 2020 before losing 5-0 to Carmel in the semi-state. Carmel won his fifth consecutive state title. Other section champions defending the area include Goshen at NorthWood, Concord at Concord and New Prairie at LaPorte. The regional hosts in the area are LaPorte, Concord, and Culver Academy. The regional semifinal matchups in LaPorte will feature the Clay Sectional winner against the Portage Sectional winner and the LaPorte Sectional winner against the Penn Sectional champion. At Concord it will be the Concord Sectional winner against the East Noble Sectional winner and the NorthWoodSectional winner against the DeKalb Sectional winner. In the semifinals of the Culver Academy Regional, the Peru Sectional winner will face the Warsaw Sectional winner and the Bremen Sectional winner against the Culver Academy Sectional winner. Full state tournaments can be found at: ihsaa.org. Area Sectional Links All times ET at Concord September 29: 5:00 PM: Concord vs. Northridge. 5 p.m.: Jamestown v Elkhart. September 30: Championship At NorthWood September 29: 5:00 PM: Gosen vs. Bethany Christian. 5 p.m.: NorthWood vs. Fairfield. September 30: 5:00 PM: Championship in Bremen September 29: 5:00 PM: Goshen vs. Plymouth. September 30: 5:00 PM: Bremen vs. Triton. Oct 13 5 p.m.: Championship At Clay (at Leeper Park) September 29: 4.30 pm: Saint Joseph vs. Clay. 4:30 p.m.: Riley vs. Washington. September 30: 4.30 pm: Championship at Penn Sept 29: 4:30 p.m.: Penn vs. Marian. 4:30 p.m.: Mishawaka vs. Adams. September 20: 4.30 pm: Championship At LaPorte (near Kesling Park) September 29: 5:30 PM: New Prairie vs. Michigan City. 5:30 p.m.: LaPorte vs. Marquette Catholic. Sept 30: 5:30 PM: Championship

