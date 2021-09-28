No. 17 Virginia Field Hockey Wins Two Of The Last Four – The Cavalier Daily

Virginia has seen highs and lows over the past two weekends as she took on four different ranked opponents. The Cavaliers (record) opened ACC game on the road on September 17 against the Cardinals (8-1, 2-0 ACC) in a narrow 1-0 loss before traveling to Ohio State on September 19 and a big 2- 1 win against the Buckeyes (6-2, 1-0 Big 10). Days later, Virginia took her first conference win of the season against the Demon Deacons (4-4, 1-1 ACC) with a score of 3-1 before experiencing a heartbreaking come-from-behind effort, resulting in a loss at the hands of the Monarchs (6-2, 1-1 Big East) 2-1 Sunday afternoon.

Game 1 Virginia 0, Louisville 1

Virginia started the game with great offensive momentum, scoring five shots on Louisville’s four, including four shots on target. The Cavaliers kept the pressure up into the second half and added five more shots. Despite the offensive advantage with a total of 10 chances, Virginia was unable to convert any of her shots into goals and the game ended scoreless. The Cavaliers also had the advantage in penalty corners, with four for the Cardinals one, but were unable to break the last line of Louisville’s defense.

The Cavaliers defense was again the hallmark of Virginias performance, as Cavaliers were able to hold the Cardinals without a goal for the first quarter and not allow Louisville to get a single shot away for the entirety of the second half. In fact, Cardinals’ sole goal, which came five minutes into the second quarter, ended Virginias impressive streak of minutes without allowing a goal at 242.

That was a great ACC move to open the conference game, said coach Michele Madison. We’ve seen a lot of good things that we’ve done well, as well as things that we can actually work on that are within our control.

The Cavaliers were certainly able to compete well against their higher-ranked opponent, and going forward, Virginia will try to continue building on strong play from the young core. Four freshmen lined up against Louisville, including impact player and striker Taryn Tkachuk who made her first career start for the Cavaliers and goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy who made her second consecutive start in goal.

We dug deep today and we can take that with us, Madison said. If we win the ball, we have to get something out of it.

Game 2 Virginia 2, Ohio State 1

As in the game against Louisville, Virginia started well offensively against Ohio State and controlled the game in the first half. Only this time, the Cavaliers were able to recover from their loss and get on the scoreboard. Virginia put eight shots on the statsheet in the first half and was rewarded five minutes into the second period when graduate student back Makayla Gallen deflected a shot from junior back Cato Guesgens into the net. It was Gallen’s first goal of the season and Guesgen’s first assist.

The Cavaliers pushed the pace in the second half, and Tkachuk doubled Virginia’s advantage five minutes into the fourth period with a pass from junior striker Laura Janssen into the corner of the net to make the score 2-0. The goal was Tkachuk’s third of the season and saw her jump to second on the team in individual points scored with seven.

In particular, the Cavalier defense held the Buckeyes scoreless until only two minutes were left in the game, when Ohio State finally got on the board and made the score 2-1. Even more impressive is the fact that Virginia prevented a goal for much of the second half, even though the Buckeyes scored 14 shots and nine penalty corners. Kennedy, who played in goal for the Cavaliers the entire game, made six saves and again proved instrumental in the win.

That was a gritty one, Madison said. We were able to create many attacking opportunities and handle their counterattack, which was dangerous. Makayla Gallen was great and gave a monster performance in the backfield.

Game 3 Virginia 3, Wake Forest 1

Wake Forest started the game offensively on Friday, shooting three times and earning two penalty corners in the first period alone. Virginia’s defense bowed, but didn’t break, until the second period when the Demon Deacons converted their third penalty corner into a goal.

Wake Forests’ lead was short-lived, however, as junior midfielder Adele Iacobucci equalized halfway through the second. The Pennsylvania star fired a hard shot from a corner of Cavalier and bounced off a defender’s stick heading for the top corner of the net. Sophomore striker Laura Janssen continued the momentum and averted another corner taken by Guesgens for a goal as the first half drew to a close.

On behalf of Virginias excellent defensive backs and goalkeeping, the second half was quiet for Demon Deacons despite beating Virginia 10-9 in the match. The defense was able to suppress a powerful attack from junior midfielder Nat Friedmen, who led her team with four shots.

The team grew in the game, Madison said. It was a slow start, but they found their wheels and found each other and got connected and took off from there. I thought the back four had the ball very well in their hands.

In the third period, freshman forward Noa Boterman hit a shot from her knees to extend Cavaliers’ advantage to 3-1, where it would remain the entire game. Kennedy stayed in the cage the entire game and scored two saves.

Game 4 Virginia 1, Old Dominion 2

On Sunday afternoon against Old Dominion, Virginia had another slow start. Neither team would strike in the first period. This changed early in the second as senior back Amber Ezechiels descended from the top of the circle to put the Cavaliers on top 1-0.

This score would be maintained until late in the game. The Monarchs only shot three times in the first half. Virginia defeated Old Dominion 12-7 throughout the game, but wouldn’t find the net again. Senior keeper Cam MacGillivray made five saves against Cavalier’s attack.

Our distribution was good, Madison said. We didn’t get through the circle well and we normally do, so I wasn’t happy about that. We created opportunities. It could easily have been five goals for us, but it just didn’t come through.

The momentum changed dramatically with 10 minutes to go. Second-year striker Marlon de Bruijne of the Monarchs assisted in a breakaway match – equalizing senior striker Ilse Westera. Minutes later, she turned down another corner opportunity to put Old Dominion on top where it would remain until time ran out.

The loss was disappointing and puts Virginia in fourth place in the current ACC standings. However, the greatest opportunities are still ahead of them. The first on the priority list is an upcoming home game against a Duke team that has been experiencing problems of its own. The Cavaliers will be looking for course correction at Turf Field in Charlottesville at 5 p.m. Friday.