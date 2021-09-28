8 Best Naturist Resorts in France

to go naturally is a way of life for France’s naturist community of over 1.5 million people, one of the largest in Europe. Topless beaches have been the norm in France since the 1950s, and the French have a healthier relationship with body images than many other societies. There are naturist camps and resorts all over France, mainly in the south and southwest due to the warmer temperatures. We’ve rounded up a list of the top nude resorts in France for you to ponder.

Cep d’Agde (Eileen Kumpf/Shutterstock.com)

1. Cap d’Agde

Cap d’Agde is one of the oldest and largest nuturist resorts in France and the largest in the world. The freewheeling naturist life in the seaside resort of Cap d’Agde started in the 1960s and is still a top destination for naturists today.

Located in southwestern France in the Occitanie region near the city of Montpellier, Cap d’Agde is spread over 68 hectares near the sea and the forest. There is a wide sandy beach about a mile long on the Mediterranean Sea. The beach has two facilities, Paralia Beach Club and La Meridienne, with a cafe and restaurant, bar, sunbeds and mats, parasols and pedal boat hire.

In the height of the summer months, Cap d’Agde has between 30,000 and 50,000 visitors. There is a wide range of accommodation options to suit all budgets, including camping, villas with swimming pools, cottages, hotels, apartments and mobile homes.

Cap d’Agde also has a shopping centre, supermarket, boutiques, a bakery and a camping shop.

Montpellier is the closest major town to Cap d'Agde, about 60 minutes by car. Bziers Cap d'Agde Airport has a shuttle service to the village and beaches. Agde, Bziers and Ste train stations are the closest.

Professional tips

While Cap d’Agde is family and kid friendly, keep in mind that there are areas of the resort where nighttime sexual activities take place, plus activities for adults and swingers.

Most of the staff speak English at Cap d’Agde.

Arcachon Bay, near Euronat (arcachonphoto.com/Shutterstock.com)

2. Euronat

For naturists novices, Euronat may be the best place to try out the water, which is more like a friendly village. Set in a pristine 825-acre pine forest, it leads to a beautiful three-quarter mile long fine sandy beach with dunes on the Atlantic Ocean. Located in the Medoc region of the Gironde department in southwestern France, Euronat can be reached by train and bus from Bordeaux, or by car from Bordeaux, about an hour away.

The Euronat resort offers plenty of fun activities such as pottery classes, cycling, picnicking, painting and a swimming pool to make you feel even more comfortable while naked.

Euronat is also kid and family friendly and there are fun activities for kids of all ages from 3 to teens 14 and up. Activities include craft workshops, games, music lessons, surfing, sports tournaments, tennis and swimming.

Accommodations include tent pitches, mobile homes, semi-detached houses, small lodges and cottages and chalets, all at reasonable prices.

There is a shopping center plus restaurants, cafes and bars in the village. The Thalasso Spa offers a sauna, Turkish bath, jacuzzi, pool filled with warm sea water, massages, facial and body treatments, scrubs, seaweed and mud wraps, and a beauty salon for haircuts and make-up treatments.

Saint Tropez (Oleg_P/Shutterstock.com)

3. Tahiti Beach, Saint Tropez

Saint Tropez, the legendary seaside town on the French Riviera, has been known for its hedonistic lifestyle since the swinging ’60s, so a nudist beach is only natural. Tahiti Beach is a clothing-optional sandy beach about 5 km from the village of Saint Tropez. Letting everything hang out on Tahiti Beach can get expensive, with hotel rooms costing at least $350-$475 per night in the height of summer. It’s best to come in June or September, when it’s still warm enough to be naked and hotel rates are significantly lower.

There are several luxury beach clubs on Tahiti Beach, including Byblos Beach Club, Club 55, Tahiti Beach Club and Lou Lou Beach Club, with chairs, towels and umbrella rentals, restaurants, cafes and bars.

Professional tips

At the beach clubs, restaurants, cafes and bars you have to wear clothes.

Brigitte Bardot put Saint Tropez in the spotlight when she starred in the movie And God created woman in 1956, and she lives there to this day.

The Bois de Vincennes (goga18128 / Shutterstock.com)

4. Paris

We wouldn’t put Paris on the list, but we did find a small naturist enclave in the middle of the city. The Bois de Vincennes, a park and forest just on the outskirts of Paris and accessible by metro, has a naked sunbathing area.

The River Ceze (Elena Skalovskaia / Shutterstock.com)

5. La Sablire

Located in the Gard region of eastern France, La Sablire is a naturist campsite and resort on the river Ceze, surrounded by forest and mountains. La Sablire is more suited to families looking for fun activities such as canoeing and kayaking, river swimming and indoor and outdoor pools, hiking and climbing, tennis, mini golf, pottery, archery, volleyball, table tennis and a kids’ club. There is also a gym with exercise machines and a spa with skin, body and beauty treatments, massages and a steam room.

There are also great attractions in the area outside La Sablire, including the ancient Pont du Gard bridge from the time when the Romans occupied this region of France, the towns of Nimes and Avignon, the market in the village of Barjac, museums and the caves of la Cocaire.

At La Sablire you can choose from a wide variety of accommodations, including furnished tents, bungalows, mobile homes and chalets.

A beach at Montalivet in Gironde, France (arcachonphoto.com / Shutterstock.com)

6. CHM-Montalivet

CHM-Montalivet is the oldest nuturist resort in France, opened in 1950 in the Vendays-Montalivet region in the Gironde department. The expansive 430 acres with 12 miles of roads, has a 2 mile beach on the Atlantic Ocean. CHM-Montalivet is more of a self-contained naturist town where almost everything you need and want is there without having to leave the premises.

The resort has a shopping area with 20 shops, a supermarket, 11 restaurants, two bakeries, a newsagent, an organic shop, butcher, fishmonger, cultural center, library, cyber cafe, two swimming pools and a cinema. There is also a huge focus on sports and activities, including petanque courts, archery, tennis, football, handball, volleyball and a gym.

Children are included in the fun, and there is a water park with a paddling pool and water slide, a playground and clubs that they can join according to their age, with activities such as singing, dancing, drawing, live shows, parties and sports competitions.

CHM-Montalivet is divided into 20 villages, each with its own identity. There is a mix of more than 1,000 private chalets, bungalows and 260 camping spots.

Lake Esparron-de-Verdon (Uhryn Larysa/Shutterstock.com)

7. Verdon Provence

On a smaller scale than some of the larger resorts in this article is Verdon Provence, located in the popular Provence of France. Located on a high hill, it has a nice view of Lake Esparron-de-Verdon, where you can swim naked in the cool, refreshing water or swim in a nearby creek.

The campsite has a heated swimming pool, a full-service restaurant, bar, sauna and massages. Boules tournaments, naturist walks and water aerobics are the activities available, and there is also a kids’ club twice a week where they can take part in games, crafts and sports.

The Provence surrounding the site has a wealth of culture and heritage, including the famous lavender fields, olive farms, the Muse de la Prhistoire (Europe’s largest prehistoric museum), beautiful gorges, rosé wineries, the factory producing LOccitaine cosmetics and skin care products , and Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, a charming village called one of the most beautiful in France.

Village of Forcalquier near Les Lauzons (Michele Vacchiano/Shutterstock.com)

8. The Lauzons

Located on a beautiful hill on the edge of the Luberon in Provence, the Lauzons, is a site that glows in the sun for most of the summer months, ideal for outdoor pursuits and living. The 4-star resort has an excellent restaurant with local ingredients in the dishes, a small supermarket and bakery with freshly baked bread and pastries daily, washing machines, a sauna, a massage facility and a bar. Some of the activities include petanque games, craft workshops and music nights with live entertainment. The main structure of Les Lauzons is an old stone building from the 17th century.

There are three pools to enjoy with plenty of water activities including a heated lap pool which also has a toboggan slide, a circular pool for general swimming, a children’s pool and water games.

Les Lauzons offers many types of accommodation, including tents, chalets, lodges with mini kitchens, mobile homes and eco-trailers.

Professional tips: There is a rental fee of $18 for a set of sheets and $12 for a set of towels. There are charming Provencal villages nearby to visit such as Forcalquier, Manosque, Sisteron and Les Mes.

