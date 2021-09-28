Sports
Tigers-White Sox bank-clearing fracas: photos, video, reaction from both sides
DETROIT — The final inning of the Detroit Tigers final game of the season at Comerica Park was one to remember.
And in fact, there’s a good chance the Tigers will remember when the Chicago White Sox return to town on April 8, 2022, next year’s home opener.
Monday’s final featured a thrilling comeback, a battered batter, a hard slide and tidy benches.
But in the end, no blows were dealt and only one person – Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo – was sent off.
Jomboy Media has video of the White Sox broadcast incident.
The story opens in the bottom of the eighth, when Tigers rookie second baseman Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch during a five-run rally that narrowed the White Sox’s lead to one run.
While there’s no evidence that Paredes was hit intentionally — nor any indication that the Tigers thought it was intentional — it may have kept the White Sox wary of what was to come.
With one out in the top of the ninth, Tigers rookie reliever Alex Lange struckout two veteran Sox-slugger Jose Abreu. His next throw – a 97 mph fastball – hit Abreu squarely on the left elbow. It made a loud noise and no doubt hurt.
He leans over the board. He sees me working away. Our (scouting) report says we’ll finish it and put it in, Lange said after the game. That’s where I went. It was clearly not the intention.
It happens. It’s baseball. I was allowed to participate. I wasn’t headhunting. There was nothing evil about it.
Almost immediately after Abreu was hit, barks came from the Sox dugout, initially aimed at the umpires. Bank coach Miguel Cairo was sent off. Then, according to the Tigers, the words were addressed to Lange.
Lange reported that the White Sox called him bush, short for bush league, or amateurish.
Hinch yelled back.
I’m going to stand up for my player, Hinch said. There’s no reason to bark at Lange. You can bark at me or you can bark at the referee. I wasn’t even sure who was screaming there. But the umpires took control and we moved on.
Or tried to move on.
The next pitch bounced off Tigers-catcher Eric Haase, but not far enough that a slower runner like Abreu was expected to reach second base in a one-run game. But Abreu did. He was thrown out by many, but slid hard into Tiger’s short stop Niko Goodrum. The two exchanged words when second base umpire Tim Timmons stepped between them.
The banks and bullpens emptied immediately. Lange ran down the hill to enter the fray, further enraging Abreu. There didn’t seem to be any punches thrown, just a little pushing and pulling. No players were ejected, although both benches were warned.
(Abreu) went into second base aggressively, the old-fashioned way, and tensions ran a little high and then were all on the field, Hinch said. I see no reason to think someone threw at anyone. I don’t think they hit us on purpose and I don’t think we hit them on purpose. But I think the emotions just boiled over because of the whole event.
The teams will meet again for a three-game season-ending series at Guaranteed Rate Field, starting on Friday.
Haase said he wasn’t sure the bad feelings would pass.
I wouldn’t think so, he said. But at the same time, the games got a way of taking care of themselves… Well, we’ll cross that bridge a little bit when we get there.
White Sox manager Tony La Russas’s comments may be fueling the fire.
It seems that (the Tigers) have problems when someone plays aggressively, but not when they throw aggressively and out of bounds, he said.
No one on either side apologized.
Nobody wants trouble, but we would stand up for ourselves, Hinch said. When people barked that we were throwing at guys and didn’t, we would stand up for ourselves. Especially at home.
Associated Press photos are below.
