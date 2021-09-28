Sports
Football training report: Bama week
american football
Jared Redding, OleMissSports.com
Kiffin, Corral, Mingo Meet media as rebels prepare for best tide
OXFORD, Ms. For the #12-ranked Ole Miss football team, Saturday’s trip to Tuscaloosa is just an SEC opener, regardless of whether it’s against Lane Kiffin‘s former boss, the nation’s highest-ranking team or most dominant program in recent college football history. Despite how impressive the rebels themselves have been, any hype or high expectation placed on them will simply be labeled “rat poison” by Kiffin.
The Rebels faced Alabama for more than three-quarters of the game last season but were outdone by a foul that had multiple NFL draft picks in the first round and was considered one of the best in college football. With the evolution of the game and team management in recent years, Kiffin believes this year’s Alabama team could be even better on both sides of the ball. Playing at Bryant-Denny Stadium after a farewell week makes it even harder.
“It’s good to go out and compete against a great team, as we all know,” Kiffin said. “You don’t see any holes in this team. It’s not just a challenge to play them, but to play them there. We’ve never really played in front of an audience in two years. It’s a real road race. We are we will have our hands full. We are a huge underdog for a reason.”
The individual match-up that national and local media have been building for weeks is the quarterback game between Matt Corral and Bryce Young of Alabama. Both are somewhat familiar with each other, facing each other in Southern California during their high school days. Since then, they have become two of the biggest faces of the 2021 college football season thus far.
“That’s cool. That’s great, but it’s not a focus. I’m not putting any energy into it,” Corral said.
In three games, Corral completed 66 of 96 passes for 997 yards and completed 14 touchdowns without turning the ball. A common denominator of the turmoil about Alabama in recent years is that the man behind the center not only plays great, but also protects football. One of the many preparations being made this week is maneuvering through disguised covers.
“Like every week, whatever they do, we try to simulate,” Kiffin said. “The guys from our service team have meetings and try to give Corral the same look. It’s hard to hide because of our pace. We’re not sure what people will do.”
The Tide was tested two weeks ago by the Florida Gators, where they successfully ran the ball despite ultimately coming up short. While players Jerrion Ealy, Henry Parrish Jr., and Snoop Conner have given the rebel attack a nice luxury in the backfield through three games, it will come down to the basics as the rebels go to the ground game on saturday.
“It wasn’t a secret formula,” Kiffin said. “(Florida) blocked well, made sure security measures were missed and had some good plans.”
The kickoff against Alabama on October 2 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by CBS as the SEC game of the week.
“We don’t worry about who we play. We worry about how we approach each training session individually,” Corral said. “While they are a great team and the best team we will play against this year, we are not worried about them at the moment. We are concerned about the best training today.”
