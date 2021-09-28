Lane Kiffin weekly press conference

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin met the media Monday to preview the Rebels’ matchup with No. 1 Alabama (Saturday, Oct. 2, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS). A transcription can be found below.

Pick up line

“It’s good to be able to train again after the farewell week. If you go out on Monday, you continue to prepare for a great team, as we all know. As I said last week, you don’t see any gaps in this team. Like me referred to free agency, if they had those at the receiver or linebacker they filled them up it will be quite a challenge not only to play them but to play there we have never really played in front of an audience in years “Because of COVID. Going to a real road race comes with its own challenges. So we’re going to have our hands full. We’re a huge underdog for a reason.”

On Ole Miss’ Earlier Disturbances of Alabama

“Not at all. That has nothing to do with this. There were no players here, no coaches. Maybe Coach Derrick Nix . That has nothing to do with this game. Those were two big wins for Ole Miss. Every time you play against a number 1 team, especially there, you have to prepare really well, you have to play really well, you’re going to have to take some breaks to go your way to have that kind of disruption. That is why they are rare. You must have a lot of good. Maybe we can get one of those passes where a quarterback gets hit, then they drop it and it flips over to us and we can start scoring. I’ll call Hugh (Freeze) and ask him what that piece was called.”

When a bye week comes out

“As you know, I always say the same thing, I don’t think the goodbye helped us. It is what it is.”

At the source of Alabama’s hit streak

“Nick Saban. Alabama has been around for a long time. They’re not going to like this for a long time. It’s not like it’s just the school. It’s one person. He’s been able to keep it through tons of different players, tons of different coaches “More coaching turnover than I bet anyone has ever had. It’s the way he works. Probably more important than anything, the way he recruits. They have great players. I think we played against them last year and they had six first rounders we had two draft picks he dominated in recruiting and now free agency may he add to that he said himself when he was first asked about free agency he said it was the rich richer. And he was right.”

About playing against the mob in Alabama

“Just normal crowd noise, like we’ve had for years. I don’t think you can do much more. I think more than the noise itself, just keep your balance when you’re in an environment. Don’t make mistakes just because of the energy level more than the actual noise from the audience itself counting and playing your snap.”

On Bryce Young

“He’s got great weapons. He’s out of trouble. He’s been very accurate from short to midfield. You could see last week that he had numbers that are hard to do in the air when you’re not playing against anyone. He’s been picked up really good. There’s another coaching change that they’ve picked up. That’s why they’re the number 1 team in the country.”

on rat poison

“He didn’t. That was new. Someone must have given it to him after I left. I just really like it, especially the way he explained it. It’s like drinking rat poison. That’s pretty good. I’d say Lonnie or Dr. Elko must have given it to him. It’s pretty good.”

About having an experienced QB in a hostile environment

“Hopefully it helps a lot. But then again, he really didn’t do this with us. Maybe he did the year before. So this is a new set of challenges for him as well. With all the rat poison surrounding his success so far, talk about Heisman trophies which is ridiculous at this stage of the year As I’ve told the players there’s only one ranking that ever matters That’s your final ranking Everything else means nothing It’s like playing three rounds in front of a heavyweight fight where you go 12 rounds. It means nothing. We still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do and a lot of things to work on.”

On how Saban is preparing for regular SEC opponents

“He’s a great coach. If you’re having trouble the season before you get to him, especially on that side of the ball, he’ll spend time studying that and time looking at what to do. We already have heard he was spending time in the off-season and they worked a lot of drop-eight against us. So we’re practicing expecting to see that.”

on Matt Corral

“I think they never played with him in that game in Florida, and in that game they played a lot of the same coverages and formations. So we were basically making things up on the sidelines. That’s hard to execute when you do that.” haven’t done.” I have not been with people and have had no recurrences. His ability to do that and change on the fly was impressive. He’s getting better and better this year by protecting the ball. That’s going to be huge again. I think somewhere on TV or something that the only teams to ever beat Alabama threw zero interceptions.”

On Corral that generates attention for the program

“To Matt, to this team, none of that means anything. Just like the final ranking in the top for a Heisman media call now means nothing. It just matters if you win the thing. But sure, there’s something about that with energy. Or you go out recruiting like this week and nationwide everyone knows who Matt is and has been watching us I have a feeling they have more than likely known our team here for a long time That Monday night game helped, with the spotlight like we did Yes, there is a lot of energy around, but it can die out very quickly if you don’t keep playing well.”

About how this game can affect recruitment

“If you just look at recruiting and beyond, the most important thing is to play well. Even if that’s not a win. This is just in the recruiting aspect. So recruits, look, we’re going there and we’re close to playing with the song 1 team so maybe myself and a few kids can make a difference in getting us there so I think that helped from a recruiting standpoint you’ve heard me say before we’re not here to cover spreads or playing close games, because it doesn’t matter in this room or within the program, but outside with recruiting, it is what it is.”

About Preparing for Alabama Concealment Coverage

“Like every week, whatever they do, we try to simulate. Our service people have meetings and try to give them the same look. With us, we never know, because it’s a little harder to hide our pace. We’re kind of of never sure what people are going to do. A lot of times we end up with a very different game plan than what they showed because we are so different.”

On Corral .’s Intangible Assets

“He’s here every morning at 5:30 am. The way he prepares and comes to meetings, his approach to it and tackling the players when they don’t do things right, even defensively. Those leadership things if you’re not looking .”

On Florida’s Success Against Alabama

“It wasn’t a secret formula. They blocked them well sometimes. They let the protections go wrong and had some good plans. And the quarterback can run itself. That’s usually the formula against everyone, but especially against them.’

On what makes this year’s Alabama team special

“I think they are even better. I said last year might have been his best team ever. I think people think I just said that in the lead up to the game. Then you look and they run the table and not really close games I think someone said in the last two years only Florida and Ole Miss have scored more than 24 points against them I think they are better in defense with the Tennessee linebacker in as good as any rusher in the country. So we’ll have our hands full.”