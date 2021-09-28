Pakistani major Inzamam-ul-haq rushed to hospital





Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq is recovering in hospital after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest this week. (Photo credit must read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images) Pakistani cricket great Inzamam-ul-haq is in hospital in stable condition after reportedly going into cardiac arrest earlier in the week. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the former test captain had complained of chest pain for three days before scans finally revealed he had gone into cardiac arrest, after which he was rushed to the hospital. ‘WHAT ON EARTH’: Cricket world stunned by brutal David Warner axe LEGEND: Virat Kohli makes cricket history on an unprecedented achievement The 51-year-old is recovering in Lahore after successful angioplasty. Since his retirement from the international game in 2007, Inzamam has held various roles in Pakistani cricket, including time as chief selector and batting consultant. He also coached the Afghanistan national team. Inzamam is widely regarded as Pakistan’s top batsman, leading the country in ODI runs scored and third in test runs. Playing 375 ODIs and 119 Tests, he memorablely announced himself to the world when Pakistan claimed the 1992 World Cup. Cricket fans took to social media to wish the Pakistani legend the best of luck in his recovery. Moeen Ali pulls stumps on test career Meanwhile, English all-rounder Moeen Ali has taken time for his test career. Moeen revealed he found it difficult to concentrate after being recalled to England for the recent series against India. He took 195 Test wickets, including five five-wicket hauls and scored five Test match centuries during his career. He said: “I’m 34 now and I want to play as long as possible and I just want to enjoy my cricket. “Test cricket is great, when you have a good day it’s by far better than any other format, it’s more satisfying and you feel like you’ve really earned it. Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from the England Test team after playing 64 games. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images) “I will just miss going out with the boys, playing against the best in the world with that feeling of nerves, but also from a bowling standpoint, knowing that with my best ball I could get everyone out. Story continues “I have enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much at times and I feel like I’ve done enough and I’m happy and satisfied with how I did it.” Ali lost his central contract in 2019, prompting him to focus on franchise cricket. With MONKEY click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

