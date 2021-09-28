Washington state soccer player stable after shooting





SPOKANE, Washington (AP) A Washington state recipient was in stable condition in a hospital Monday after being shot over the weekend, coach Nick Rolovich said, though he had no other details on the player’s status.

Rolovich said he was woken around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the news that 22-year-old Brandon Gray, a Detroit junior, had been injured near the campus in Pullman, Washington, while most of the team was en route to to play later in the day in Utah. Gray has played sparingly and did not travel to Utah with the team.

These aren’t the calls you want to get, Rolovich said. It was a long night.

The coach said he told his team about the shooting before the game. It’s hard to hear on the morning of a game, Rolovich said. We talked about playing inspired football for BG Police in Pullman responded to a noise complaint early Saturday when they heard gunshots a block away and just blocks from the Washington state campus, according to court documents. Officers found 23-year-old Liban Barre of Kent, Washington, on the ground with gunshot wounds. Above him was George M. Harris III, who, according to police reports, said that a gun lying on the floor next to Barre belonged to him. As officers assisted Barre, bystanders told them another person had been shot and was in the street, according to court documents. Officers subsequently found Gray, documents said. Both men were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, where Barre died. Gray was later flown to Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane. Harris, who is also suspected of injuring Gray, told police he had jumped and responded by pulling a gun. Harris, 23, is still in jail on suspicion of second-degree assault. He first appeared in court in Whitman County on Monday and bail was set at $10,000. The shooting took place a day before a tragedy involving Washington State’s adversary. Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe was shot dead at a house party in Salt Lake City just hours after the game. Rolovich said he immediately texted Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to express his condolences. I texted Witt to tell him we were thinking of him and praying for him, Rolovich said. You don’t wish this on anyone.

