Field hockey Durfee makes quick work with a visit to Seekonk





FALL RIVER Monday was a big win for the hockey team of Durfee. Hometown Lady Hilltoppers kissed to an easy 6-2 decision over non-league opponent Seekonk. Goal scorers for Durfee (3-2-2) were Josie Caine, Kat Gauvin, Emily Curran, Kacey Curran, Toni Freitas and Brooke Macedo. Gauvin also had three assists while Macedo got an assist. West gate 2 Wareham 0 The Lady Wildcats beat Wareham on the road. Kylie DeCambra and Avery Avila each scored a goal for Westport (4-2-1). Kyra Ferreira and Makayla Grace each collected assists. Lily Gifford had a great game in the net, finishing with eight saves. The Wildcats host Southeast Thursday. Tiverton 2 Bay View Academy 1 The Lady Tigers broke a three-game loss streak after being paged past Bay View Academy. Grace Peckham scored the game-winner with no time left in extra time on a penalty stroke for Tiverton (4-3). Cassie Taber also scored on an assist from Molly Morash. Pauline Helger had four saves in the net. BOYS FOOTBALL Somerset Berkley 6 Fairhaven 1 The Raiders controlled much of their game against Fairhaven. Cam Freitas and Jared Rapoza each scored a few goals in the win for SB (4-2-1; 2-2-0 in SCC). Other goalscorers are Seth Lee and Jack Schoonover. Frietas had a few assists, while Nate Caruso, Nicolas Scanlon, Lee and Rapoza each provided assists. Evan Furtado was credited with the win in the net after making two saves. Atlantis Charter 8 Norfolk Aggie 0 The Tritons knocked out Norfolk Aggie at home. Andr Coelho-Filho and Roger Perez each scored two goals for Atlantis Charter. Other goalscorers included Gabe Vilela, John DeAguiar, Nate Durand and Miguel Viana-Almeida. The Tritons will receive South Shore Christian on October 5. GIRLS FOOTBALL Diman 1 Norfolk Aggie 0 The Lady Bengals have taken out Norfolk Aggie. Sabrina Angelli scored the only goal of the game for Diman in the first half on an assist from Liz Kinnane. Cheyenne Brito posted the shutout in the net. Gabby Hernnandez and Kiara Almeida each had strong games for the Bengals. Somerset Berkley 1 Fairhaven 1 The Lady Raiders evened their game against league opponent Fairhaven. Somerset’s Berkley’s Alyssa Cheetham scored in the fifth minute on an assist from Gabby Fernandes. Katie Hinves had five saves in the net for the Raiders (2-3-2; 1-12 in SCC). Greater New Bedford 2 Case 0 The Lady Cardinals dropped their game against league opponent Greater New Bedford. Keeper Abby Sirois made 10 saves in the net for Case (1-3). The Cardinals will receive Fairhaven on Wednesday. GOLF Diman 8 Greater New Bedford 1 The Bengals easily beat Greater New Bedford. Hilton Begin, Kyle Stang, Hunter Quental and Jacob Almeida each won their matches ahead of Diman (2-2-1). Ethan LaForce and Michael Larrivee cut their matches in half. Begin/LaForce, Stang/Quental and Almeida/Larrivee are all combined for the best ball points. West gate 5 Cape Cod Tech. 4 The Wildcats beat Cape Cod Tech. on the road. Jackson Forbes and Liam Molloy each had a low score of 50 for Westport. Ben Bernier shot a 51 while Owen Boudria finished with a 52. Bryton Graham had a 60. dart mouth 120 Dare Fairy 87 The Hilltoppers dropped their game against Dartmouth at the Fall River Country Club. Ethan Tho shot a team-best 40 for Durfee (1-9; 0-6 in Southeast Conference) on the par 37 course. The Hilltoppers will receive New Bedford on October 5. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Bishop Connolly 3 Southeast 1 The Lady Cougars improve to 5-3 on Monday after winning three of four sets 14-25, 25-8, 25-22 and 25-8 against Southeastern. Ashley Pavao led Connolly with seven aces. Maggie Pabst contributed eight kill shots and Victoria Reid finished with four kill shots. The Cougars will face Holbrook next. Fairhaven 3 Somerset Berkley 1 The Lady Raiders dropped three of four sets 21-25, 21-25 and 22-25 at home against competition opponent Fairhaven. Abigail Knight had seven kill shots, eight aces and five digs for SB (5-4). Caroline Puccini participated in 12 excavations. The Raiders will host Old Rochester on Wednesday. Monday September 27th High School Results BOYS FOOTBALL Atlantis Charter 8, Norfolk Aggie 0 Bishop Rod 7, Matignon 0 Somerset Berkley 6, Fairhaven 1 GIRLS FOOTBALL Diman 1, Norfolk Aggie 0 Somerset Berkley 1, Fairhaven 1 FIELD HOCKEY Durfee 6, Seekonk 2 Westport 2, Wareham 0 GOLF Diman 8, Greater New Bedford 1 Dartmouth 120, Durfee 87 Westport 5, Cape Cod Tech. 4 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL West Bridgewater 3, Atlantis Charter 0 Bishop Connolly 3, Southeast 1 Case 3, Greater New Bedford 0 Fairhaven 3, Somerset Berkley 1 Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

