Sports
Coughlan the silver sensation | Central Queensland today
By Liam Emerton
Local table tennis superstar Joel Coughlan returned home this week, bringing with him a special piece of history.
The Coughlans Tokyo Paralympic Games silver medalist made the journey back to Rocky through Coughlan’s side and on Monday night our local star brought home his prize where his journey began, the Leichhardt Park Centre.
Coughlan was embraced by those at the club, including coach Pam Clarke, president Allan Clarke and training partner Matthew Pettett.
Proudly displaying his silver medal, which he won in the class 9-10 team event with Lin Ma, Coughlan showcased the craftsmanship of the piece with Braille on the medal and inside the ribbon.
During his speech on Monday, Coughlan reflected on the incredible journey and how wonderful it was.
I’m just excited to be home to see the lady and the kid to be honest, he said.
It was different than you expected. I think the whole Australian mafia was the best thing about it.
Hearing people from other sports and their stories of how they got there and what they did was the highlight for me.
I’ve always wanted to compete against the best in the world and get away with a silver that’s fantastic.
It’s my first multi-sport event with a huge Australian team and the camaraderie has been fantastic.
When his dream of representing Australia at the Paralympic Games came true, Coughlan chose a specific point in the battle for a medal as a pinch.
The day we won our quarterfinals, we were guaranteed bronze, he said.
It was a pretty big one for us. We took out the number two seeds.
From there we were assured of a medal, we just had to make it shinier.
Coughlan’s 25 year old coach Pam Clarke was incredibly proud of Coughlan and his amazing achievement.
It’s great to see him again. He’s been through so much coming home and today is my first time seeing him, so it’s great to see him at home, Clarke said.
Personally, I was really excited to watch it at home and see each score pop up.
When I realized they had made it into the gold medal playoff, I jumped around.
I have known him since he was eight and he has always worked very hard and he has also worked extremely hard in recent years.
It was a bit of a roller coaster ride to get him there, but it’s clearly worth it.
Matthew Pettett trained with Coughlan almost every day ahead of the Paralympic Games, ahead of Coughlan’s necessary quarantine, and said he was so happy to see his partner getting what he deserved.
It’s great, I couldn’t be happier for him, Pettett said.
He worked his ass out and he earned 100 percent of everything he received.
If there are kids in CQ looking for a sport you can take to represent your country, table tennis can take you there and Joel proved it.
