Sports
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Says He’s Playing At The Best Level After ‘Special’ Return To AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — As Dak Prescott ran outside for his early workout routine, people at AT&T Stadium cheered loudly. When he returned for pre-match warmups in full pads, the cheers were louder. When he was announced with the starting attack before kick-off, it sounded even louder.
Playing in his first home game in 351 days after sustaining a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, Prescott helped the Cowboys take a 41-21 thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday by completing 21 of 26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
Leading up to the game, Prescott said he would take a moment or two to think about his work getting back on the field, though it wasn’t a tear that trickled down his cheek during the national anthem.
“I think that was sweat,” he said. “I can’t remember crying, but certainly nothing but appreciation and gratitude. Grateful for the chance to be here again, doing what I love and doing it here at AT&T for the fans, with my teammates, in an atmosphere like this, first home game It was special It was certainly special.
“Like I said, usually the national anthem or pregame [are] the moments I take in, and that was definitely one of them. Yeah, I’m just thankful for everything I’ve been through and brought me back to this point.”
On his first drive, Prescott moved the Cowboys quickly off the field with a 44-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb at the goal line, which was followed by the first of two hurried touchdowns in the first half from Ezekiel Elliott.
On the second drive, Prescott was fired and lost a fumble in the end zone for the Eagles’ first touchdown. And he was stopped on a fourth quarterback sneak at the Philadelphia 1 on the third drive.
But on the fourth drive, he threw his first of two touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz for 19 yards to give the Cowboys a permanent lead.
Prescott finished the first half with 13 of 16 passes for 148 yards. In the second half, he missed just two more passes, making him the second quarterback in Cowboys history to complete at least 80% of his passes in back-to-back games. He completed 23 of 27 passes for 237 yards in the Cowboys’ Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Hall of Famer Troy Aikman had consecutive games with an 80% or better completion rate in the last two games of the 1993 season.
Monday’s performance marked the 10th time Prescott has had three touchdown passes and no interceptions in a game. Only Tony Romo (22) and Hall of Famer Roger Staubach (11) have had more in franchise history.
“I’m very happy for Dak,” said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. “I think each of us has had a chance to see how much he puts in and he’s just a great leader for our football team. He’s clearly playing the quarterback position at a very high level right now, and I think it’s like a lot of things: you get what you put into it.”
Prescott underwent two surgeries after sustaining the ankle injury in the third quarter of the Cowboys’ win against the visiting New York Giants on October 11, 2020. He went through countless hours of rehab, only not getting full contact during the offseason program because the organization did not want to put him in unnecessary danger.
By training camp he was 100 percent; but he suffered a strained right latissimus muscle on July 28 that kept him out of 10 workouts and all four preseason games.
“I said it earlier this year and I’ll say it again: I think I got injured last year and had to sit back and watch football, a different perspective and just different ways people play this game,” said Prescott. . “Going back, the experience has obviously helped, but just studying and preparing myself and then all the work I’ve done to get back to health, not just the leg but the shoulder…I feel like I’m playing the best that I’ve ever played.”
McCarthy agreed, even though Prescott was on pace to throw more than 6,000 yards before getting injured last season.
“I think he’s definitely playing better now, in my opinion,” McCarthy said. “Last year we were in track matches. This is a distinctly different football team than last year. You see three games where I felt we were very complimentary both offensively and defensively. He does a lot in the run in terms of handling the checks and the like.
“Yes, I feel he is playing better this year than last year.”
