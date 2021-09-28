It’s a victory Monday for Arizona state football after a convincing home win over Colorado on Saturday night. Despite the win, head coach Herm Edwards’s weekly press conference started bleak as he spoke of the tragic shootings that took the life of Utah’s Aaron Lowe and seriously injured Brandon Gray in Washington state over the weekend.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Utah and Washington State. We live in this world where we think we would get up every day and decide our destiny. When you actually see something like this coming, it’s just sad and our prayers go out to their families and their universities, Edwards said. That’s probably the most important thing I can tell you today.

Moving on to football, Edwards and the Sun Devils have their sights set on a big task this week as they travel to Pasadena, California to take on UCLA. The Bruins (3-1) have got off to an impressive start and finally seem to be making their way under head coach Chip Kelly into his fifth season.

Chips did a good job building that program down there. They are very good against the run, averaging almost 40 points per game and they play a good third defense. In Offense they have a dynamic quarterback who can throw and run along with two big blue backs. It is a very very free soccer team.

The state of Arizona has been very active in recruiting from the Southern California area. Jayden Daniels, Jack Jones, LV Bunkley-Shelton and a number of other players are from the area and will return this weekend for ASU’s only game in the Golden State this season.

We have a lot of players coming from the Los Angeles area, said Edwards. They need to get their mindset to go back home often they get excited to go back home but they need to keep their balance and make sure this thing doesn’t get away from them.

UCLA signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a talented double threat quarterback. Like many defenses at every level in football, ASU has struggled in recent seasons to contain both parts of a mobile quarterbacks game.

No one can stop him, you’re going to try to contain him and keep him to a minimum, Edwards said. Great athletes, you can’t stop them. You have to understand the rush hour lanes. Many teams that clear the backfield will perform a QB draw if no one is charging the QB. You have to be aware of all those things.

(UCLA) has a lot of eye candy and you have to have clean eyes. Play with dirty eyes, it turns out to be a dirty game, a bad game on your part. They run many, many shifts. They are also a great team coming down in fourth, if he feels like he has momentum then go for it in fourth.

A week after indicating that he would be more vocal about injury news, Edwards answered an injury question succinctly but clearly. Notably Chase Lucas, Deamonte Trayanum and Bryan Thompson.

He’s going to play, he’s going to play, and he’s going to play, Edwards rattled the short response. Someone else? Three-for-three! were good. Next question.

It’s safe to say that Herm would have liked to elaborate earlier.

Despite the disappointing loss at BYU, all Arizona states’ goals remain ahead. A wide-open Pac-12 south division allows ASU to take the bull by the horns and determine its own fate in the remaining eight games.

They are all important. You know that if you’ve been to this conference, Edwards said. You only play nine, and you can’t lose a few, because then you have no control over your own destiny. These players have heard that from me and understand its importance. You play nine precious Pac-12 games, and they all make sense, that’s the bottom line. Nine games, how many can you win.

Expect a festive atmosphere Saturday night in Pasadena, but perhaps not as boisterous as the crowd in Provo, Utah. After a week of significant progress on penalties, ASU will once again be road tested, with the 7.30pm kick-off being broadcast on FS1.