Gamecocks lead after 36 holes of JT Poston Invitational





Men’s golf | 9/27/2021 9:05 PM SAPPHIRE, NC —South Carolina leads by two shots over Chattanooga after the first two rounds of the 2021 JT Poston Invitational. The Gamecocks shot 547 (-21) with rounds of 274 (-10) and 273 (-11). Senior First Team All-American Ryan Hall and junior Jack Wall paced Carolina and each sits T-4e at 6-under, four shots behind declarer. Hall shot 67 (-4) and 69 (-2), respectively. Wall fired off an even par 71 to start the day and then finished with a bogey-free 65 (-6) on round two, equating to a low career score of 18 holes. The native of Brielle, NJ, is the field leader in par-4 scoring average (3.68, -7). “We played pretty well today for the most part, and I thought it was a great start to our year,” said head coach Bill McDonald . “All five guys fought for every shot and that’s all I can ask for. It was also nice to see Jack play well after a week of battling wrist problems. Tomorrow will be a good test for us and we look forward to the challenge .” The duo of Hall and Wall made 11 birdies each on the opening of 36 holes. The Gamecocks lead the field with a total of 47 birdies. Senior transfer Evans Lewis and Gene Zeigler each opened with 3-under 68s in their grenade and Black debuts the first 18 holes. They each shot 72 (+1) in the second round. Lewis was hurt by a triple bogey on the first hole with par-4 and Zeigler made just one birdie. sophomore Rafe Reynolds had a solid open day with a tie at par 71. He crawled out of the top-10 in round two with a 4-under 67 with five birdies and an eagle. The resident of Greenville, SC, is T-12e. Lewis and Zeigler are T-19e. sophomore Liam Shinno and freshmen Nathan Franks participate individually this week. Shinn is T-30e after rounds of 73 (+2) and 68 (-3). Franks shot 69 (-2) and 76 (+5). At the previous team outing at the event in 2019, Hall took his first collegiate win and the team finished second to a school record of 806 (-46) thanks to a field-best 70 birdies. South Carolina will tee off alongside the Mocs and Middle Tennessee State at 10:05 AM (ET) for the final round on Tuesday at 10:05 a.m. ET, looking for the team’s first tournament win since the Southern Intercollegiate in 2019. Live scoring is available, via Gulf state. 2021 JT Poston Invitational Field

1. South Carolina 547 (-21) 2. Chattanooga 549 (-19)

3. Central Tennessee State 553 (-15)

4. Belmont 557 (-11)

5. West Carolina 562 (-6)

T6. Appalachian State 563 (-5)

T6. Kennesaw State 563 (-5)

8. Georgia South 564 (-4)

9. Wofford 565 (-3)

10. Furman 567 (-1)

11. UNCW 573 (+5)

12. Morehead State 577 (+9)

13. Mercer 578 (+10)

14. Central Arkansas 601 (+33) 2021 JT Poston Invitational Gamecock Lineup T4. Ryan Hall 136 (-6)

T4. Jack Wall 136 ( -6)

T12. Rafe Reynolds 138 (-4)

T19. Evans Lewis 140 (-2)

T19. Gene Zeigler 140 (-2)

T30. * Liam Shinno 141 (-1)

T50. * Nathan Franks 145 (+3) *play as an individual ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2021/9/27/gamecocks-lead-after-36-holes-of-j-t-poston-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos