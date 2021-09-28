Unmukt Chand crushes 132 of 69 balls in US Minor League Cricket

Unmukt Chand is making quite a name for himself in American cricket. The right-hander has made headlines when he hit 132 runs in just 69 balls while playing for Silicon Valley Strikers in the Minor Cricket League. Thanks to Chand’s innings, Silicon Valley defeated Austin Athletics by 6 wickets. Austin Athletics batted first and scored 184 for 9 in 20 overs, but this proved to be no challenge as Unmukt propelled his side to an easy win.

In these 131-run innings, the righthander hit 15 fours and 7 sixes. His dominance was so great that none of the other Silicon Valley batters could get to 20 points. Unmukt reached his century with an emphatic six and also sealed the game for this side.

Unmukt Chand is on fire this season of the Minor Cricket League. He scored 532 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53.20. This was his first century in the competition. Ravi Inder Singh Mehra is the leading points scorer with 564 runs in 16 matches in the Minor Cricket League.

Unmukt Chand’s exploits in the US are getting a lot of attention on social media and fans are already calling him the Rohit Sharma of America. Failing to quite live up to his potential in India, the right-hander withdrew from all forms of cricket to settle in the United States. He has started his new innings superbly and he could earn a spot on the US team if he stays there and plays in leagues across the country for the next three years.

Since leading the India Under-19 team to the title in 2012, he has been compared to Virat Kohli. However, he could never fully justify his potential. In 67 first-class games, the righthander scored only 3,379 runs at an average of 31.57.

