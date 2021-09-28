Football crushes Stetson, women’s football rules out Yale: The Weekend Recap





american football Princeton crushed Stetson 630 in their first home game since 2019. Check out staff writer Wilson Conns’ article on Saturday’s results. Senior quarterback Cole Smith had two hasty touchdowns, 225 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Field hockey splits games against Penn, Rutgers PENN In their road Ivy League opener against Penn, Princeton field hockey returned to campus with a thrilling 51 win under their belt. A goal late in the first stint from freshman midfielder Beth Yeager, assisted by junior midfielder Sammy Popper, gave Princeton a 10 lead. Freshman midfielder Peggy Winterborn also scored, impressively slipping the ball into the cage unassisted. Sophomore forward Bridget Murphy, who had just recovered from an injury from their season opener against UNC, also added to the scoreboard without hesitation. Junior striker Ali McCarthy scored twice in the last period on a goal from Penn. RUTGERS The Rutgers Green Knights defeated the Tigers 31 at home on Sunday. After an early goal by freshman midfielder Beth Yeager who scored the first goal of the game for the second game in a row, Rutgers came back, equalized 11 at half time and drew forward to 31 in the third quarter. The Tigers will meet Yale at 5 p.m. Friday and UConn at noon on Sunday. MSOC beats Penn State Last Saturday, men’s soccer walked off the Sherrerd field with a Big 10 win against Penn State, their third win of the season (330). With just minutes to go into the opening half, a shot on goal from first-year midfielder James Wangsness was deflected to second-year defender Francis Akomeah-Sirleaf. Akomeah-Sirleaf quickly took the opportunity to find the net and had success when his teammate, freshman forward Harry Roberts, used his chest to complete the goal. The goal ultimately determined Tigers’ victory, as neither team was able to score in the second half. Men’s soccer will host Saint Johns University on the Sherrerd Field on Tuesday, September 28 at 8 p.m. WSOC shuts out Yale in Ivy opener On Saturday night, women’s soccer hosted the Yale Bulldogs in their Ivy League home opener. The stands at Sherrerd Field were full of energy as the Tigers earned a 4th shutout of the season, winning 40. While neither team scored in the first half, Princeton returned to the field after halftime with enough force to score four. Goals were scored by senior forward Gabi Juarez, sophomore forwards Jen Estes and Alexis Hiltunen, and first-year forward/midfielder Ella Midura. The team currently has an impressive overall record of 711 this season. They play against Bucknell at Sherrerd Field on Tuesday, September 28 at 5:00 PM. Men’s tennis plays at the Orange & Blue Classic Men’s tennis had a solid showing this weekend at the Orange & Blue Classic in Charlottesville, VA, held at the Boars Head Tennis Club. Sunday’s game saw senior Bill Duo and junior Thomas Bosancic’s doubles win, along with singles wins from senior Damian Rodriguez and freshman Filippos Astreinidis of Sunday’s nine aggregate matches. The team did not qualify for the winning cup but is looking forward to more competition in the fall, with injuries healed and training in full swing.

