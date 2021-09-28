Sports
Tennis: L-Cats third at Capitol Conference meet | Jefferson County Area
LODI The Lake Mills girls’ tennis team took third in Saturday’s Capitol Conference tournament in Lodi and finished third in the overall standings.
Claudia Curtis and Sydney Williams won #1 and #2 singles titles respectively. Curtis earned the Capitol Conference Player of the Year honors.
Ava Schmidt (No. 3 singles), Hannah Alexander and Katrina Breaker (No. 1 doubles), Chloe Thompson and Nev Ninneman (No. 2 doubles), and Remy Klawitter and Erin Williams (No. 3 doubles) all took third place.
Tournament standings: Luther Prep 33, Lodi 27, Lake Mills 25, Mayville 11, Wayland 8, Columbus 8
Final standings: Luther Prep 22, Lodi 18, Lake Mills 14, Mayville 8, Wayland 7, Columbus 3
No. 1 Sophia Lama, Wayland Academy def. Kaila Werner, MAYVILLEv 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Macy Woodward, COLUMBUS 6-0, 6-1
No. 1 Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS def. Sophia Lama, Wayland Academy, 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Rachel Winters, LODI 7-5, 3-6, 11-9
No. 1 Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS def. Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-1, 6-2
No. 1 Rachel Winters, LODI def. Sophia Lama, Wayland Academy, 6-2, 3-6, 10-1
No. 1 Macy Woodward, COLUMBUS def. Kaila Werner, MAYVILLE, 6-4, 6-0
No. 2 Michaela Benisch, COLUMBUS def. Kristen Konczal, MAYVILLE 6-7(3), 6-4, 10-7
No. 2 Sydney Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Erin Jaison, Wayland Academy, 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 Caroline Karls, LODI def. Michaela Benisch, COLUMBUS 7-5, 7-5
No. 2 Sydney Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Emma Slayton, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-3, 6-0
No. 2 Sydney Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Caroline Karls, LODI 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 Emma Slayton, Watertown Luther Prep def. Michaela Benisch, COLUMBUS 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Kristen Konczal, MAYVILLE def. Erin Jaison, Wayland Academy, 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 Ava Schmidt, MEERMEL def. Morgan Stadler, COLUMBUS 6-4, 5-7, 10-5
No. 3 Brooke Bacon, Lodi defeats. Hailey Kowing, Wayland Academy, 2-0, 2-0, -;
No. 3 Angelina Wojahn, MAYVILLE Defeats. Brooke Bacon, LODI, 6-2, 2-6, 10-6
no. 3 Moira Schulz, Watertown Luther Prep def. Ava Schmidt, MOORING 6-2 , 7-5
No. 3 Angelina Wojahn, MAYVILLE Defeats. Moira Schulz, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 Ava Schmidt, MEERMIL def. Brooke Bacon, LODI 7-5, 4-6, 10-6
No. 3 Morgan Stadler, COLUMBUS def. Hailey Kowing, Wayland Academy, 2-0, 2-0
no. 4 Emilia Keza Rotembasa, Wayland Academy def. Anna Trost, MAYVILLE 6-2, 6-3
No. 4 Faith Baerwolf, COLUMBUS def. Nina Sapp, MOORING REEL 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner, Watertown Luther Prep def. Emilia Keza Rotembasa, Wayland Academy, 7-5, 6-2
no. 4 Ava Ballweg, LODI def. Faith Baerwolf, COLUMBUS 6-3 , 6-2
No. 4 Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner, Watertown Luther Prep def. Ava Ballweg, LODI 7-5 , 6-2
No. 4 Faith Baerwolf, COLUMBUS def. Emilia Keza Rotembasa, Wayland Academy, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 10-8
No. 4 Nina Sapp, MORE MILLS def. Anna Trost, MAYVILLE 6-3, 6-1
No. 1 Pauline Wilde, Wayland Academy Jessica Gapfizi, Wayland Academy def. Adelae Kewley, MAYVILLE Naudia Hermanson, MAYVILLE, 6-4, 6-4
No. 1 Hannah Alexander, LAKE MILLS Katrina Breaker, LAKE MILLS def. Hailey Borreson, COLUMBUS Chloe Borreson, COLUMBUS, 6-1, 6-0
no. 1 Rachel Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep Katie Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep def. Pauline Wilde, Wayland Academy Jessica Gapfizi, Wayland Academy, 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 Rylee Schneider, LODI Lexy Karls, LODI def. Hannah Alexander, MORE MILLS Katrina Breaker, MORE MILLS 6-2, 7-6 (4)
no. 1 Rachel Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep Katie Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep def. Rylee Schneider, LODI HIGH Lexy Karls, LODI, 7-6 (5), 6-0
No. 1 Hannah Alexander, LAKE MILLS Katrina Breaker, LAKE MILLS def. Pauline Wilde, Wayland Academy Jessica Gapfizi, Wayland Academy, 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 Hailey Borreson, COLUMBUS Chloe Borreson, COLUMBUS def. Adelae Kewley, MAYVILLE Naudia Hermanson, MAYVILLE, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4
No. 2 Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE def. Megan Tyranski, Wayland Academy Melany Ruiz, Wayland Academy, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 12-10
No. 2 Chloe Thompson, LAKE MILLS Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS def. Kayla Hunt, COLUMBUS Ella Clark, COLUMBUS, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Mira Potter, LODI Ava Glaser, LODI def. Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE, 6-0, 6-1
2 Rebekah Schroeder, Watertown Luther Prep Elise Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Chloe Thompson, MORE MILLS Nev Ninneman, MORE MILLS 6-1, 6-3
2 Rebekah Schroeder, Watertown Luther Prep Elise Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Mira Potter, LODI Ava Glaser, LODI 6-2, 4-6, 10-9
No. 2 Chloe Thompson, LAKE MILLS Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS def. Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE 6-0, 6-0,
No. 2 Megan Tyranski, Wayland Academy Melany Ruiz, Wayland Academy def. Kayla Hunt, COLUMBUS Ella Clark, COLUMBUS 6-0, 7-5
No. 3 Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE def. Hannah Pippenger, Wayland Academy Elana Agnew, Wayland Academy, 6-4, 6-5 (1)
No. 3 Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Molly Damm, COLUMBUS Ruby Larson, COLUMBUS, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 3 Kate Smith, Watertown Luther Prep Desirae Pugh, Watertown Luther Prep def. Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE, 6-1, 6-4
No. 3 Tessa Pertzborn, LODI Vivian Beld, LODI def. Remy Klawitter, MORE MILLS Erin Williams, MORE MILLS 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 Tessa Pertzborn, LODI Vivian Beld, LODI def. Kate SmithWatertown Luther PrepDesirae PughWatertown Luther Prep6-3, 6-3,
No. 3 Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE 6-2, 6-4,
No. 3 Hannah Pippenger, Wayland Academy Elana Agnew, Wayland Academy def. Molly Damm, COLUMBUS Ruby Larson, COLUMBUS, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6
