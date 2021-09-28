How table tennis has continued to grow in Nigeria under the supervision of one man.





The recently concluded Summer Olympics in Tokyo had Funke Oshonaike who appeared at her seventh event, setting a record for the most table tennis appearances during the Summer Games. There was also Africa’s biggest player in Aruna Pictures, a new appearance to the delight of table tennis enthusiasts in the country and beyond. All this effort has been no small feat as momentum has grown with a few table tennis players doing exceptionally well locally, continentally and internationally. Just look back at Quadri and Oshonaikes’ efforts at the 2017 ITTF/Africa Senior Cup in Agadir, Morocco, where they won gold and silver respectively in the men’s and women’s categories. Quadri also took gold at the ITTF Polish Open Challenge in Warsaw. It culminated in winning the Nigerian Sportsman of the Year 2017 by the Nigerian Sports Awards where he defeated football superstar Ahmed Musa | and basketball player Ike Diogu. Quadri would reclaim the same award in 2018. That same year at the Soglo International Invitational Tournament in Cotonou, Benin, the quartet of Nurudeen Hassan, Rashidat Ogundele, Jamiu Ayanwale and Nimota Aregbesola, all won gold. At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, two silver medals were won, while at the 3rd edition of the Africa Youth Games in Algiers, Nigeria took a silver and bronze medal, a mark of youth development after winning 2 gold and 3 bronze medals. wrapped up at the ITTF World Junior & Cadet Circuit and 2017 Egypt Junior Open. Also in 2018, 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals were won at the ITTF-Africa Senior Championships Port Louis, Mauritius. 2019 was an incredible year for para table tennis with a combined 11 medals (6 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze) won at the African Para Table Tennis Championship in Egypt. At the ITTF Africa Para Championships also in Egypt there were 12 medals (7 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze) in the bag. At the 12th African Games in the Moroccan capital Rabat, Nigeria won 2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals. During the most recent outing, one bronze medal was won at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. All these efforts are led by one man in Ishaku Tikon who is an engineer by profession and was the former president of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation from 2017 until his term of office ended in May 2021. Despite these many achievements, the Taraba state resident who is running for re-election wants to do more to position Nigerian table tennis in Africa and the world. One of my plans, if I get re-elected, is to come up with strategies that will help us move table tennis in the world, said Tikon. Table tennis is done differently these days, even in the African region you have great players coming up on a daily basis. So we’re going to develop strategies and modules on how we continue to dominate in Africa. Indeed, Nigeria is already positioning itself in the world with Quadri climbing into the top 15 of the latest ITTF world rankings, the first Nigerian and African to achieve such a feat. Things like this keep Tikon from relenting in the development of table tennis in Nigeria. Today we have our own [Quadri] coming in the region first in history, falling in the first 15 is fantastic, it’s unprecedented and it’s all credited to the hard work of the athletes themselves and us [administrators] also involved., Thorn continued. So it will be a continuous process, increasing on what we’ve done so far, and also developing some things that are different from what we’ve done to get to where we are. To face the coming challenge of the world, we are well grilled. Judging by the strong track record that table tennis has under Tikon, he certainly looks good for re-election. He promises to organize more zonal and regional table tennis championships to discover more young and talented players. He also wants to continue hosting national competitions and grassroots development programs. It is clear that table tennis has enormous potential and prospects as evidenced by Quadri, Oshonaike and the emerging talents. If Tikon can keep his promises as the guardian of the sport, there will certainly be more glory days ahead, which will help make the racket game even more popular and productive. Kunle is an avid writer with an interest in sports, politics and health topics. His articles have been featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in international relations and is an advocate for people with hydrocephalus and other neurological disorders. Follow him on Twitter: @kfayiga Pulse Contributors is an initiative to draw attention to various journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the Pulse company and do not contribute on their own behalf.

