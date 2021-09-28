Lewis Hamilton can add 20 more wins to his record of 100, says Ross Brawn

Lewis Hamilton could stretch his record number of race wins to 120 after becoming the first Formula 1 driver to reach a century, the sport’s director Ross Brawn said Monday.

The seven-time world champion, who turns 37 in January, has two seasons left on his Mercedes contract and there are few doubts that he will taste further success.

Two points ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the top of the standings after winning Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, the most successful driver in the sport’s history will not give up.



“Who knows where it’s going to end?” Brawn said in a column for the official F1 website, predicting the Briton would continue to win every year.

“I don’t think we can predict 200 wins, but I think we can certainly predict 20 more because he is still very competitive and motivated.”

When Michael Schumacher retired with a record 91 wins, some observers wondered if anyone would ever be able to match the Ferrari great’s feat. Brawn, his friend and technical director, was one of them.

At that point in history, the German had 40 wins more than previous record holder Alain Prost and 50 more than Ayrton Senna.

Hamilton won his 92nd in Portugal last October.

The Briton’s closest still-active rival is ex-Red Bull and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, a four-time champion with 53 wins.

Both he and Vettel owe a lot to Formula 1 seasons now containing far more races than in the fairly recent past, with 23 next year after a record 22 scheduled for 2021.

The very first championship in 1950 included six Grands Prix and the Indianapolis 500 – a race that Formula 1 drivers avoided.

Hamilton has now won more races than three-time World Champion Jackie Stewart, the most successful British driver before him, even started.

The Scot retired in 1973 after winning 27 of his 99.

Sochi was Hamilton’s 281st start, compared to Schumacher’s career 307, Prost’s 199 and Senna’s 161.

Verstappen, who turns 24 on Thursday, has competed in 134 races and won 17 – the first of 18, making him the youngest ever winner.

If anyone is going to challenge Hamilton’s record, the Dutch driver would be a leading contender.

One record Verstappen can never match, however, is Hamilton’s feat of winning every season he has competed, starting with his sixth race with McLaren in Canada in 2007.

Since 2014, the year after joining Mercedes, Hamilton has averaged more than 10 wins a year – a number he is unlikely to match this time with a current standings of five and seven laps remaining.

Verstappen has won seven so far.

Schumacher, on the other hand, was not a winner until his sophomore season and his 18th race, and did nothing at the end with Mercedes in 2010-12.

Schumacher and Vettel together hold the record for most wins in a season, 13 in 2004 and 2013 respectively. Hamilton’s best was 11 in 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020